Chapter 2 — Doors That Don’t Exist

Sam sat at the security console with the glow of the monitors painting his face the color of bad teeth. Outside the control room window the atrium was a passive black, the fountains turned off like someone had snuffed a candle. He cupped his coffee and watched the footage from the service cab on repeat, fingers worrying a paper clip until it went soft.

At first the clip looked ordinary: freight cab rising, doors sliding, the faint rattle of machinery. Then, at 00:13:47, the image stuttered. The hallway beyond the doors elongated by a fraction; perspective slipped like a card being pulled from a deck. For half a second the corridor wasn’t the neat beige of the 18th floor — it was wrong: the carpeting went on forever, light pooling like oil in a depression, and the shadows slanted against the rules the building kept.

Sam slowed the playback. He stepped closer to the screen until his breath fogged the pixel. He advanced frame by frame.

There — 00:13:47:14 — the freight doors pushed open. The hallway beyond was empty, no janitor’s cart, no coffee stain, nothing. Then 00:13:47:16 — a shadow moved at the far end. A thin silhouette detached itself from the darkness and walked forward with a gait that belonged to no one Sam could name.

Sam hit pause. He could see the figure clearly now: too tall, shoulders hunched like a coat left out to dry, head bowed. For a second it looked as if it wore a hat, then as if not. The camera angle made it a smear and a suggestion, but a suggestion was enough.

He scribbled a note—“Frame: 00:13:47. Silhouette” — and scrolled the next frames. The shape came closer. At 00:13:47:22 the figure reached the cab and stopped, as if waiting. Then it stepped into the frame.

Sam leaned forward, thumbed the zoom with a patience he usually reserved for catching shoplifters. He wanted the proof to be rational: a maintenance worker returning a toolbox, someone from HR pulling an after-hours file. He wanted human.

The figure’s head tilted. Sam felt an involuntary hitch in his stomach like a fishbone. The silhouette — still faceless in grainy gray — turned, and for the briefest of instants the camera captured a profile that made his teeth ache: a mouth pulled wide in a grin that didn’t belong to any human he knew. The hand that followed moved toward the camera as if to touch glass.

Sam’s radio hopped in its cradle and spat static. He put a hand on the handset like it was a talisman and called dispatch, because procedures were habits and habits kept you alive.

“Dispatch,” came Marta’s sleepy voice. “Go.”

“Playback on service cab. Unauthorized. Look at thirteen — we got movement that shouldn’t be—”

A sigh, long and tired. “Sam, you scared again?”

“It’s on footage. It walks out. It—”

“Sam, you’re imagining things. We’ve got a local with a water leak on eight, go check it yourself and file—”

Before Marta could say the word “paperwork,” Sam cut her off and told her what the screen already said: the silhouette turned and looked directly at the camera.

There was nothing on the other end for a beat. Then Marta, more quietly: “Pull the footage. Send it to me. I’ll—”

He was alone again with the monitor, but the room had gained a smell he did not recognize — dust, old ink, a sweetness like rotten paper. He scrolled back just to confirm, just to be sure his eyes hadn’t betrayed him. He replayed the turning motion a half dozen times, each loop a little clearer, each loop making his chest work harder.

When he hit pause on the frame where the figure’s face leaned toward the lens, something stuck to the bottom of his shoe: a faint smear, dark and tacky. He hadn’t noticed it the first time because the security lounge was carpeted with institutional gray and he was used to lint. He pressed his thumb to the smear and lifted it to the light. It left a glistening streak on his fingertip that smelled faintly of cigarettes and old coffee.

On his tablet, an alert blinked—he hadn’t disabled push for these things—Maintenance ticket #1842: janitor cart reported near 18S. He tapped the ticket open and felt his thumb hesitate.

He stood, coffee abandoned, and walked the corridor to the service elevator. His boots made hollow sounds on the tile. The janitor’s closet door was closed. The housekeeping radio on the hook was quiet. He pushed the door open with his shoulder. The small cab sat like a rusted mouth waiting to swallow.

The interior panel was the same: the black button with its pupil of a light, the scrap taped beneath with the foolish warning: For after hours only. Do not press if you are alone. He touched the panel because ritual felt like preparation. The smear on his fingertip left a greasy print on the metal.

Sam crouched and circled the cab with his flashlight. He looked for fingerprints, for tools left by a prankster. He skirted the corner and the beam landed on something half-hidden beneath the rail: a torn corner of paper, brittle with time. He pushed it out with the flashlight’s barrel. It was a piece of an old log sheet, ink browned. Someone’s handwriting scratched across the margin in a hurried slope: —13 — Ortega.

His throat went dry. Ortega’s name on a scrap of paper should have been meaningless, a coincidence. Instead it felt like a fulcrum. He could see Ortega’s face: the man who had trained him, with a laugh that smelled of smoke and orange peel. Ortega who had gone to afternoons and never come back to the night. Ortega’s name scrawled in an old hand, as if someone had been cataloguing exits and entries for a building that kept its own hours.

Sam cocked his head and clicked the playback to advance one frame, then another. He slowed it until the motion was a careful stutter. The silhouette reached the threshold of the cab. The camera blipped — a pixel blink, an instant of white. When the image resolved the figure’s head turned toward the lens.

Sam froze the frame and stared until his eyes hurt. The silhouette’s profile was clearer now: a cheekbone too sharp by degrees, a grin that had no teeth, a suggestion of a hat like a bruise. The lip curled and the camera’s timestamp shifted.

He watched the numbers in the corner of the screen like a man watching a world collapse. The date, at first, read tonight’s date in the format he knew: 2025-09-27. Then the year winked. The digits slid like cards under a dealer’s thumb: 2024. 2020. 2019. The last two digits snapped into place with a mechanical finality.

2015-09-27 — 00:13:47.

Sam’s hands went cold enough to make the paper clip in his fist squeak. The monitor’s feed continued as if nothing extraordinary had happened: the silhouette lifted its free hand and pressed it—just for a moment—to the camera lens. The motion was intimate and obscene, like someone peering through a keyhole.

He backed away from the console as if recoil could reset the clock. On the wall, the analog office clock ticked toward 2:30 a.m. and the old building hummed with a slow, indifferent life. Sam thumbed open his contacts and typed Ortega’s name like a prayer.

No contact. No number. The search bar returned an empty field, like a mouth with no teeth.

His tablet buzzed with a new notification: Security alert: footage timestamp anomaly detected — contact archives. The message had a link. Sam’s thumb hovered. He had the sense now that the building had learned he was looking. That whatever watched from those altered hallways was deciding whether he belonged in the ledger.

He hit play again.

The figure looked straight into the camera, and the grin widened until the profile was a cutout of joyless teeth. In the reflection of the monitor behind it, for a second — so brief he might have imagined it — Sam thought he saw another door open far down the impossible corridor, and through the gap a room that smelled like his childhood.

The silhouette raised its hand once more, and mouthed a single syllable so faint it was easy to mishear.

“—come.”

Sam shut off the feed with a motion that felt like slamming a door.

Outside the security room, somewhere unseen, something that might once have been a lock clicked into place.