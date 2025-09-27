The Forgotten Elevator

Chapter 1 — After Hours

The office tower always smelled like lemon and tired money at 2:14 a.m. — citrus cleaners, stale coffee, the faint perfume of someone who’d forgotten an early meeting. Sam liked that hour. The city outside was a smear of sodium streetlights and distant horns; inside, the glossy atrium belonged to him and a humming bank of vending machines.

He’d worked the night shift for two years, two months, and three days. He knew the building’s heartbeat: which motion sensors were slow, which elevators groused when too many people tried to leave at once, where the mice nested behind the server room. He knew the floor plans by the grooves of his palms.

The badge on his chest still had his trainer’s name engraved on it — “M. Ortega.” Ortega had left for day shifts six months ago and become an absent piece of trivia Sam mentioned when the breakroom got quiet. Ortega had told him, once, as if confiding the location of a secret vending machine, that some buildings keep things for themselves. Sam had laughed then. Tonight he would not.

It started with a maintenance request that should have been routine: the cleaners on the 18th floor reported a flickering light near the old service stairwell. Sam punched the request into his tablet and rode the freight elevator up because the passenger elevators weren’t supposed to be used for tools and Claudia in HR had once scolded him for dropping a toolbox in 12B.

The freight smelled like oil and dust. As the doors hissed open on 18, someone had scrawled a new number on the metal control panel in a shaky black marker: 13.

Sam blinked. The tower’s elevators skipped thirteen on the main display — safety and superstition had conspired with modern design to erase that digit from the passenger floor readouts. The freight panel had no place for 13; the buttons were rectangular and exact: G, 1–12, M, S.

He frowned and glanced down the corridor. The janitor’s cart was there, mugs stacked like patient teeth, a radio whispering static. The light at the end of the hall flashed as if on cue. A breeze moved the door to Office 1803, the latch complaining.

He walked to the service stairwell instead, flashlight cutting a thin circle through the gloom. The cleaners' note said the flicker came from an old wall lamp near the janitor’s closet. That was it. He’d fix it, log it, return to the desk to sip warm coffee that tasted faintly of pennies.

The janitor’s closet door was already ajar. The light inside blinked: off, on, off. Sam pushed the door fully and froze. The small maintenance elevator — the narrow, cage-like one used for tools and filing cabinets — had a new panel bolted into the center of its interior. A single round button, black as a pupil, unmarked. Below it, someone had taped a scrap of paper: For after hours only. Do not press if you are alone.

A ridiculous warning. A prank, maybe. Late-night cleaners loved pranks; they liked to hide staplers in drawer bottoms, move sticky notes into calendars. Sam laughed a short, nervous sound.

“Claudia says I shouldn’t be in here,” he told the empty corridor, because humor had to be offered to the air sometimes.

He was a practical man. He’d been raised to lock doors, finish shifts, keep hands clean. He could have left, filed the ticket, gone back to the desk. He did not. He pressed the button because he wanted to test the world: see if something ordinary would respond as ordinary things ought to.

The elevator shuddered, the metal grate sliding closed with a sound like teeth. The cab rose a sliver, then steadied. There was a hum in the walls, an almost-thought that brushed the back of his skull. The display above the door flickered — G, 1, 2 — then, impossibly, 13 blinked into being, red and pulsing like a warning.

Sam swallowed. The cab felt colder. He pressed the call button for the twenty-first floor on a childish impulse, then pressed it again, as if proving buttons meant anything. The elevator obeyed, the numbers scrolling past, but the door did not open. He was moving through floors that did not exist on the freight’s schematic. Lights outside the little slit of window — the strip that showed hallway seams as they passed — were wrong: charcoal darkness, sometimes a glow like the smoldering end of a cigarette, sometimes a thin blue that belonged on a television static screen.

At 18 the doors stopped. They remained closed. A muffled sound came from the outer corridor — a step? — and then another. Sam frowned and pressed the side of his palm into the grate, feeling cold metal. The output speaker coughed and for a moment there was a voice, thin and wet as tape left in the sun.

“—one of us,” it said. The remainder of the syllables bled into the elevator’s hum. “—take—”

Sam’s rational brain tried to catalog possibilities: interference, prank radio, a maintenance feed. He waved the radio transmitter at the console; the frequency light did not budge. The button labeled 13 pulsed, then depressed of its own accord. A small gust of air — like breath — pressed into the cab.

On the monitor in Sam’s hand, a new notification blinked: Security alert: unauthorized elevator movement detected. The automated system had no icon for missing passengers. It wanted a human to approve. Sam’s thumb hovered over the tablet screen. He should call dispatch. He should tell someone.

Then the grate vibrated, and when it did, something at the corner of the cab’s reflection moved.

It was not his reflection.

It was a figure at the back of the cab, standing where nothing had been standing. It wore a coat that fit like wet fabric, face turned away. When Sam spun, the figure’s head tilted — just enough for him to see the hairline, ragged, and the edge of a smile that was wrong for human mouths. Its eyes — if they were eyes — were open spaces, like holes in paper.

Sam lunged forward and grabbed for the figure. The metal met only resistance at first, then gave as if he had his hands in water. His fingers sank through shoulder into a cold that ate glove and flesh and thought. He felt something slither against his wrist: a name whispered right into his ear.

“Sam.”

He jerked back. The cab lurched. The lights went out.

When the emergency lights bled on, the figure was gone. But the black button for 13 still glowed faintly, and above it a hairline crack had appeared on the metal panel — like a split from an unseen finger. The elevator had stopped on no floor Sam knew.

On his tablet, one more message blinked at the top of the screen: Passenger missing. Last seen: service cab.

Sam checked the stairwell. The janitor’s cart was there, tools scattered, a single mop lying across the concrete like a body. Down in the corridor, the radio spit static as if someone had hung up in the middle of a sentence.

He had the impression, suddenly and acutely, that the entire building — the polished floors, the humming vending machines, the little framed motivational posters in HR — had been holding its breath.

Sam closed his fist around the flashlight and, for the first time in two years and three days, did not know whether to laugh or to run.

He walked back to the elevator. The black button for 13 pulsed once, slow and deliberate, like a heartbeat.

He did not press it.

He took out his phone, thumbed the emergency dispatch. Before he could speak, a notification flashed on the screen: New follower: The Forgotten Elevator.

Below it, a message he did not understand scrolled across the display: Do not ride alone.