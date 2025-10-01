One of the most obtainable obstacles for men in one part of the world, that may be normalized all outside of the U.S. is the societal standards that is an everyday all over the world. In a world of 7 continents. A world that, implies religion, science and man made laws. Laws we are taught to live by and accept as righteous. Psychological, is controlled. Controlled as much, but considerably accepted for what we ignore and say it is what it is.

All over the population, going in depth to historical repetition. A cycle that God is the only judge, but money power and position make the mind of all who have an outlook on how and what to be. A control that is powered by fear and time of life and death to given by the decisions you make. Whether it be bigger or small, right or wrong, and weird or normal.

The hardest thing to be able to have no control over but have to follow what is a rule. Something created, written and judged. Judge by what is the sole responsibility for one. Restructured for what has determined to what can make ore break you. Force to live or let be taken by the hands and mind of another man or woman. A chain of command or an educational food chain ⛓️‍💥. A placed position on how and when to live. Live for something and have status decide or continue a cycle, inevitable to be changed or beat when time evolves, we follow.

Again fear and power equal control. Control with loopholes. Loopholes, like the fine print on medication cavemen never need and lived longer but have to take and live shorter lifespans.

Yet, we are still lost. Cause we are taught to listen to professionals. Professional who give time and dedication to have a financial status that withers away for the next man up. Or promises of comfortable living and a happy death. Youth being the future and old paying of a dirt plot to rest.

What do get, what is the goal?

Why do we hide to have perfection, but judge and get nothing for it?

Fear is why I can battle mental.

We all need a place to vent and live without fear and ridicule that can be stopped like a common cold. Science has an answer. Or it’s a theory for the 1 percent to be claimed a genius….

Think on that.

We are given tool and answers but we can be wrong.

So what is right and wrong?

Who has the monopolized power to have entitlement to judge?

Why we can’t have everything, be given everything and taught to be ignorant to use or, sinned if becoming awakened to be out of the fear, power and control.

Aren’t you tired or searching for an answer that gets cascaded to be lost and lazy to find?