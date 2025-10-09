Next year CCFD will have the "5 YEAR" levy back on the ballot. Threats that services would be delayed, personnel may not be available for response, FF safety would be compromised were used to sway the vote. Fact is that the budget did not allow for all the "wanted" additions in the levy. Prior to the levy no alarms went unanswered. All fires were extinguished, all medical calls were handled, etc. This levy raised our taxes on a 50 year old ranch-strye home to over $1,000 a year. Time for the increases to stop.