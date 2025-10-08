Sobha Townpark Here’s a refined and professionally enhanced version of your Sobha Town park description — keeping all factual details intact while improving readability, flow, and tone for use in brochures, websites, or marketing materials:

Sobha Town park – A Slice of New York in South Bengaluru

Sobha Town park is an expansive, New York–inspired township spread across 33 acres along Hosur Road, near Electronic City in South Bengaluru. This grand development features towering high-rise blocks — Madison Heights and Hamptons Heights — offering an exquisite range of 2, 3, 3.5, and 4 BHK apartments, from 754 sq. ft. cozy homes to sprawling 2,846 sq. ft. residences.

The township is thoughtfully designed around four thematic zones — Recreation, Park & Plaza, Active, and Kids — each crafted to deliver an exceptional lifestyle experience. Residents enjoy access to over 75 world-class amenities, including Bangalore’s first-ever 90 m diameter Liberty Cricket Ground, grand clubhouses, lap pools, promenade areas, pet trails, multi-sport courts, and urban farms.

With nearly 70% open green spaces, Sobha Town park blends modern architecture, lush landscapes, and a vibrant community vibe reminiscent of New York City. It stands as a perfect address for professionals and families seeking a lifestyle that seamlessly integrates luxury, convenience, and long-term value in Bengaluru’s booming southeast corridor.

