Rotherham Business News' Feed

Milestone met but Magna tram stop completion moved to 2026

By Tom Austen

South Yorkshire’s newest Tram Train station has reached a major construction milestone, with the installation of lift shafts and a new passenger overbridge now complete at the Magna Tram Train station in Rotherham.

By Tom Austen

An empty former townhouse in Rotherham town centre could be brought back to life, if a change of use application is approved.

By Tom Austen

Keepmoat Homes is proposing to develop another green field site in Rotherham.

By Tom Austen

Rotherham-based AESSEAL has been ranked as the top UK apprentice employer in the manufacturing sector in 2025.

By Tom Austen

Metalysis, the end-to-end manufacturer of solid-state metal and alloy powders and global leader in materials science, is increasing its output of specialist metals amid growing pressure to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains.

By Tom Austen

A proposed new £14m water rescue training facility in Rotherham could also provide access to water sports and outdoor adventure.

By Tom Austen

A Pizza Hut restaurant in Rotherham is set to close after a UK operator of the brand entered administration.

By Tom Austen

The Mr Whippy food brand is expanding operations with a new manufacturing base in Rotherham.

By Tom Austen

Plans are being prepared on how to spend a £20m investment over the next ten years, building pride in Rotherham.

By Tom Austen

A Rotherham restaurant is in the running for a top industry award having made the shortlist for the UK’s best restaurants in The National Fish & Chip Awards.

By Tom Austen

Rotherham Council is working out how the borough can reach Net Zero by 2040 which could include commercial or community-owned renewable energy generation.

By Tom Austen

Construction was completed at Waverley Primary Academy, the primary school located at Waverley, so that it could expand and welcome additional pupils for the new academic year.

By Tom Austen

Another planning application is being prepared for greenbelt land in Rotherham, this time for 175 houses at Whiston.

By Tom Austen

Work is underway on a new development that is one of the largest single investments as part of the Council’s commitment to deliver 1,000 new Council homes for Rotherham.

