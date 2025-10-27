Milestone met but Magna tram stop completion moved to 2026

By Tom Austen



South Yorkshire’s newest Tram Train station has reached a major construction milestone, with the installation of lift shafts and a new passenger overbridge now complete at the Magna Tram Train station in Rotherham.

Read more...

By Tom Austen



An empty former townhouse in Rotherham town centre could be brought back to life, if a change of use application is approved.

Read more...

By Tom Austen



Keepmoat Homes is proposing to develop another green field site in Rotherham.

Read more...

By Tom Austen



Rotherham-based AESSEAL has been ranked as the top UK apprentice employer in the manufacturing sector in 2025.

Read more...

By Tom Austen



Metalysis, the end-to-end manufacturer of solid-state metal and alloy powders and global leader in materials science, is increasing its output of specialist metals amid growing pressure to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains.

Read more...

By Tom Austen



A proposed new £14m water rescue training facility in Rotherham could also provide access to water sports and outdoor adventure.

Read more...

By Tom Austen



A Pizza Hut restaurant in Rotherham is set to close after a UK operator of the brand entered administration.

Read more...

By Tom Austen



The Mr Whippy food brand is expanding operations with a new manufacturing base in Rotherham.

Read more...

By Tom Austen



Plans are being prepared on how to spend a £20m investment over the next ten years, building pride in Rotherham.

Read more...

By Tom Austen



A Rotherham restaurant is in the running for a top industry award having made the shortlist for the UK’s best restaurants in The National Fish & Chip Awards.

Read more...

By Tom Austen



Rotherham Council is working out how the borough can reach Net Zero by 2040 which could include commercial or community-owned renewable energy generation.

Read more...

By Tom Austen



Construction was completed at Waverley Primary Academy, the primary school located at Waverley, so that it could expand and welcome additional pupils for the new academic year.

Read more...

By Tom Austen



Another planning application is being prepared for greenbelt land in Rotherham, this time for 175 houses at Whiston.

Read more...

By Tom Austen



Work is underway on a new development that is one of the largest single investments as part of the Council’s commitment to deliver 1,000 new Council homes for Rotherham.