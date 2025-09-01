Please turn JavaScript on
Mexican multinational invests in UK production creating 100 jobs in Rotherham

By Tom Austen

A viral TikTok snack is being made in Rotherham with a multinational firm expanding into an empty warehouse alongside its existing facility in the north of the borough.

News: Work begins on Thrybergh Country Park revamp

By Tom Austen

Work is underway on a café refurbishment project and outdoor landscaping at a country park in Rotherham.

News: Consultees raise same issues again in "left behind" Rotherham

By Tom Austen

Consultation is underway that will guide a £20m investment into the town over the next ten years, and the issue of feeling safe is coming to the fore again.

News: Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber CEO in the running for national award

By Tom Austen

The chief executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber has been shortlisted for a prestigious national accolade.

Carrie Sudbury is one of six finalists to have reached the shortlist for the British Chamber of Commerce’s President’s Award, which recognises the efforts of individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during the past 12 months.

News: Grants of up to £25,000 to help breathe new life into Rotherham high streets

By Tom Austen

Businesses on high streets across the borough have the opportunity to benefit from a makeover thanks to a £270,000 Rotherham Council investment.

News: Speciality Steel in administration, "government committed to not letting it fail"

By Tom Austen

The latest from the High Court indicates that Liberty Steel's owners are losing its battle to keep hold of its Speciality Steel business.

News: Liberty boss calls judge's liquidation decision "irrational"

By Tom Austen

Liberty Steel has called a High Court decision to send its speciality steel business into compulsory liquidation "irrational" and says it put forward plans to create a "sustainable operational platform."

News: Further reaction to Liberty Steel liquidation

By Tom Austen

Last week a judge approved an application from creditors to place Speciality Steel UK Ltd (SSUK) into compulsory liquidation.

News: Rotherham ranked as best commuter town in the UK

By Tom Austen

Rotherham has come out on top as a place to live when it comes to value, commute, and quality of life, according to a new survey.

News: Swim school looking to make a splash with new Rotherham location

By Tom Austen

A family run business is hoping that the planning process will all go swimmingly as it looks to expand into another Rotherham location.

News: New Rotherham retail development filling up as dentist next on the waiting list

By Tom Austen

Changes are being made at a new retail development in Rotherham to enable a dentist to take space that was initially earmarked for offices.

News: Historic Rotherham football ground is now home to famous women's team

By Tom Austen

Millmoor football stadium in Rotherham has new tenants for this season - the Doncaster Rovers Belles.

News: £4.4m Rotherham riverside improvement works complete

By Tom Austen

A transformative £4.4m improvement scheme along the Rotherham riverside is now complete, opening up more land for housing developments in the town centre.

News: Masterplan updated for Rotherham housing scheme

By Tom Austen

A masterplan has been updated for a proposed housing scheme on a parcel of land in Rotherham where developers have been unable to bring forward a commercial scheme.

News: Late night licence bid for new Rotherham venue

By Tom Austen

The restoration of a former theatre and cinema in Rotherham town centre has reached another milestone with operators hoping to host events until 4am.

News: Business boost helps students end the year in style

By Tom Austen

Over 100 students and special guests swapped the classroom for the ballroom in a unique night of celebration, thanks to the generous support of kind-hearted local businesses.

