Mexican multinational invests in UK production creating 100 jobs in Rotherham

A viral TikTok snack is being made in Rotherham with a multinational firm expanding into an empty warehouse alongside its existing facility in the north of the borough.

Work is underway on a café refurbishment project and outdoor landscaping at a country park in Rotherham.

Consultation is underway that will guide a £20m investment into the town over the next ten years, and the issue of feeling safe is coming to the fore again.

The chief executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber has been shortlisted for a prestigious national accolade.



Carrie Sudbury is one of six finalists to have reached the shortlist for the British Chamber of Commerce’s President’s Award, which recognises the efforts of individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during the past 12 months.

Businesses on high streets across the borough have the opportunity to benefit from a makeover thanks to a £270,000 Rotherham Council investment.

The latest from the High Court indicates that Liberty Steel's owners are losing its battle to keep hold of its Speciality Steel business.

Liberty Steel has called a High Court decision to send its speciality steel business into compulsory liquidation "irrational" and says it put forward plans to create a "sustainable operational platform."

Last week a judge approved an application from creditors to place Speciality Steel UK Ltd (SSUK) into compulsory liquidation.

Rotherham has come out on top as a place to live when it comes to value, commute, and quality of life, according to a new survey.

A family run business is hoping that the planning process will all go swimmingly as it looks to expand into another Rotherham location.

Changes are being made at a new retail development in Rotherham to enable a dentist to take space that was initially earmarked for offices.

Millmoor football stadium in Rotherham has new tenants for this season - the Doncaster Rovers Belles.

A transformative £4.4m improvement scheme along the Rotherham riverside is now complete, opening up more land for housing developments in the town centre.

A masterplan has been updated for a proposed housing scheme on a parcel of land in Rotherham where developers have been unable to bring forward a commercial scheme.

The restoration of a former theatre and cinema in Rotherham town centre has reached another milestone with operators hoping to host events until 4am.

Over 100 students and special guests swapped the classroom for the ballroom in a unique night of celebration, thanks to the generous support of kind-hearted local businesses.