Heavenly Desserts confirmed for Rotherham, opening date announced

A new slice of indulgence is coming to Rotherham this autumn with luxury dessert restaurant Heavenly Desserts set to open its doors at Forge Island in the town centre.

Current tenants and prospective new occupiers are already showing interest in a new multimillion pound regeneration scheme in a Rotherham town.

Bodycote has announced a significant milestone in its ambitious sustainability agenda; bucking the recent "green-hushing" trend and highlighting both the feasibility of 2030 decarbonisation targets and customer demand for greener practices.

An ambitious South Yorkshire manufacturing company that specialises in producing precision machined components for the renewables, defence and oil and gas industries, is planning to expand its current unit in Rotherham.

AESSEAL’s Factory for the Future in Rotherham has been officially opened by the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who described the multimillion pound investment as "a temple of innovation."

The administrators of a struggling national retail chain has announced the closure of all stores having been unable to find a buyer.

A popular bar operator with two sites already in Rotherham is planning to open in a third unit.

A hotspot initiative is having an effect on bringing down anti-social behaviour (ASB) rates in Rotherham town centre, according to South Yorkshire Police.

A planning application has been submitted that would enable a prominent empty building in Rotherham town centre to be brought back into use.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet has approved a new licensing policy.

Rotherham-based MTL Advanced , one of the UK’s largest contract manufacturing businesses, has formally handed over the first fully British-manufactured Mission Module for the Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) programme to KNDS UK.

Local contractor O&P Construction has supported a Rotherham community group as part of their social value commitment.

A proposed 2,000 home development on former greenbelt land in Rotherham has reached an important step in the planning process.