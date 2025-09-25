Please turn JavaScript on
READ
PUBLISH
My newsFind FeedsDelivery settingsPlansMy earnings
HelpBlog
Login
Rotherham Business News' Feed

Heavenly Desserts confirmed for Rotherham, opening date announced

News: Heavenly Desserts confirmed for Rotherham, opening date announced

By Tom Austen

A new slice of indulgence is coming to Rotherham this autumn with luxury dessert restaurant Heavenly Desserts set to open its doors at Forge Island in the town centre.

Read more...

News: Businesses already showing interest in £12m Rotherham regeneration scheme

By Tom Austen

Current tenants and prospective new occupiers are already showing interest in a new multimillion pound regeneration scheme in a Rotherham town.

Read more...

News: Bodycote's Rotherham plant sets blueprint for global rollout

By Tom Austen

Bodycote has announced a significant milestone in its ambitious sustainability agenda; bucking the recent "green-hushing" trend and highlighting both the feasibility of 2030 decarbonisation targets and customer demand for greener practices.

Read more...

News: Rotherham manufacturer in expansion bid following contract win

By Tom Austen

An ambitious South Yorkshire manufacturing company that specialises in producing precision machined components for the renewables, defence and oil and gas industries, is planning to expand its current unit in Rotherham.

Read more...

News: AESSEAL Rotherham factory "a temple of innovation"

By Tom Austen

AESSEAL’s Factory for the Future in Rotherham has been officially opened by the former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who described the multimillion pound investment as "a temple of innovation."

Read more...

News: Rotherham town centre store closes following national retailer's administration

By Tom Austen

The administrators of a struggling national retail chain has announced the closure of all stores having been unable to find a buyer.

Read more...

News: Three cheers! Rotherham operator planning third venue

By Tom Austen

A popular bar operator with two sites already in Rotherham is planning to open in a third unit.

Read more...

News: ASB reduction in Rotherham town centre following police action

By Tom Austen

A hotspot initiative is having an effect on bringing down anti-social behaviour (ASB) rates in Rotherham town centre, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Read more...

News: Plans in for empty Rotherham town centre building

By Tom Austen

A planning application has been submitted that would enable a prominent empty building in Rotherham town centre to be brought back into use.

Read more...

News: New licensing guidance aims to make Rotherham’s venues safer

By Tom Austen

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet has approved a new licensing policy.

Read more...

News: MTL delivers on defence contract

By Tom Austen

Rotherham-based  MTL Advanced, one of the UK’s largest contract manufacturing businesses, has formally handed over the first fully British-manufactured Mission Module for the Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) programme to KNDS UK.

Read more...

News: O&P Construction delivers YOR4Good site initiative

By Tom Austen

Local contractor O&P Construction has supported a Rotherham community group as part of their social value commitment.

Read more...

News: Masterplan signed off for 2,000 home development in Rotherham greenbelt

By Tom Austen

A proposed 2,000 home development on former greenbelt land in Rotherham has reached an important step in the planning process.

Read more...

This message was published Thursday, September 25th 2025 at 5:09AM Eastern Standard Time (US)

0 Comments