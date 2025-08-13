Please turn JavaScript on
Guest & Chrimes hotel plans approved despite heritage concerns

By Tom Austen


A planning application has been approved by Rotherham Council for a long-awaited redevelopment of a former foundry on the edge of the town centre, despite concerns from Historic England over the demolition involved.

News: Gallery Town refresh for Rotherham

By Tom Austen


In 2025, Gallery Town will officially relaunch across Rotherham town centre, bringing a fresh wave of public art to the streets, with vibrant new artworks appearing on buildings and landmarks.

News: More South Yorkshire businesses set for energy efficiency boost

By Tom Austen


A project that has supported businesses across the region to cut emissions, reduce costs, and boost efficiency has been expanded thanks to an additional £1.6m investment.

News: Plans passed for luxury apartments in Rotherham town centre

By Tom Austen


Plans to create 16 luxury apartments in Rotherham town centre have been approved after changes were made to the design.

News: Local providers step up to fusion skills challenge

By Tom Austen


The UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) have announced a new twenty-year collaboration to advance fusion energy training and skills development.

News: Who will run the market as part of £12m Dinnington regeneration scheme?

By Tom Austen


Rotherham Council has been in discussion with the operators of Dinnington's current outdoor market regarding the future market operations as part of the £12m regeneration scheme in the town.

News: Rotherham tech startups offered support to validate innovative ideas

By Tom Austen


South Yorkshire tech startups are being offered support to validate their innovative ideas through a new incentive programme launched to boost the region’s tech startups.

News: Rotherham's new market and library to benefit from solar panel push

By Tom Austen


Great British Energy, the government’s publicly-owned clean energy company, has awarded mayoral authorities a share of £10m in grant funding to roll out clean energy projects at the centre of communities, with a major Rotherham regeneration project set to benefit.

News: Rotherham United's Diamond Partnership continues into centenary season

By Tom Austen


Rotherham United's innovative commercial deal which sees businesses come together as "Diamond Partners" is continuing into the new season - a historic year for the club.


A number of events are taking place celebrating 100 years of Rotherham United. Rotherham County and Rotherham Town agreed to amalgamate to become one club in 1925.

News: Codename Canaveral - £2m for Rotherham investment zone project

By Tom Austen


The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) have agreed to measures to speed up delivery in the South Yorkshire Investment Zone (IZ).

News: JELD-WEN announce plans to relocate UK facility

By Tom Austen


JELD-WEN, a major UK door manufacturer with a facility in Rotherham, has announced plans to move to a new state-of-the-art facility to support its continued growth.

News: Maltby Solar Park plans submitted

By Tom Austen


Plans have come forward for another solar farm near Rotherham, an area where plans for the much larger Whitestone development cast a large shadow.

News: Plans served up for first padel courts in Rotherham

By Tom Austen


Plans have been set out to bring the fast-growing, fast-paced, social racket sport of padel to Rotherham.

News: Rotherham tech firm targets US

By Tom Austen



A Rotherham-based software company has secured its first order in the USA and entered a strategic partnership to target the country's manufacturing sector.

