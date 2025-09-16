Please turn JavaScript on
Rotherham Business News' Feed

Cepac to press on with £53m Rotherham expansion

By Tom Austen

Cepac, one of the UK’s leading innovators of performance packaging, has announced a £53m investment that will expand its key operations in Rotherham

News: Contractors join charity effort for SEND school transformation in Rotherham

By Tom Austen

A major pro bono project has begun to redevelop Hilltop School in Rotherham – a special educational needs school supporting 180 children with complex needs.

News: £83m Rotherham regeneration projects can be pushed back to 2028

By Tom Austen

Multimillion pound regeneration projects in Rotherham will have more time to be completed after the Government granted more flexibilities over how the money can be spent.

News: Productive Machines secures funding to help shore up UK digital supply chains

By Tom Austen

Productive Machines, a Rotherham-based startup that is set to transform UK digital supply chains has secured £510,000 from Digital Catapult.

News: Second consultation for Whitestone solar plans

By Tom Austen

Developers behind the Whitestone Solar Farm are about to begin a second round of consultation after plans were updated.

News: New McDonald's in Rotherham opens

By Tom Austen

A new McDonald's restaurant has opened in Rotherham creating 70 full-time equivalent jobs.

News: Northern leaders host productive meeting in Rotherham

By Tom Austen

Some of the North’s biggest employers and civic leaders convened at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) this week to hear how Rotherham achieved the highest productivity growth in the North over last two decades.

News: CAMRA pulls national beer festivals, Magna to miss out

By Tom Austen

CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) has taken the decision to cancel its Great British Beer Festivals in 2026. Rotherham was due to host the winter edition again in February.

News: Public funding approved for South Yorkshire Airport City project

By Tom Austen

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard and Council Leaders have taken a historic decision to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, approving a £160m (£159.52m) funding package.

News: New owner for established Rotherham care home

By Tom Austen

A residential care home in Rotherham has a new owner following a purchase by a first-time entrant in the sector.

News: Defence Growth Deal for South Yorkshire

By Tom Austen

South Yorkshire is set for a boost through the launch of a £250m fund for Defence Growth Deals which will improve collaboration, foster innovation and create jobs in areas with untapped potential.

News: How does Rotherham compare to other "left behind" UK towns and cities?

By Tom Austen

Not great.

A pack of government data regarding Rotherham has been published that will help guide the borough on how a £20m investment will be made over the next ten years.

News: Plans in for Wickersley housing

By Tom Austen

A planning application has been submitted for another parcel of "safeguarded land" in Rotherham, this time a proposal for 136 houses on fields near Wickersley.

News: "Multiple companies" interested in Speciality Steel business

By Tom Austen

Multiple companies are interested and have come forward regarding the operations of Liberty Speciality Steels UK, the Minister for Industry has confirmed.

News: MP raises plight of steel firm's apprentices in Parliament

By Tom Austen

Apprentices due to start at Liberty Steel in South Yorkshire are some of the first casualties of the company being placed into liquidation.

News: Haulage operators receive £3.75m funding to drive growth

By Tom Austen

Yorkshire-based, TSL Vanguard and Specialist Trailer Hire (STH), have received a £3.75m funding package from NatWest to support their ongoing expansion and strengthen their operations across Leeds and Rotherham.

News: Swim school looking to make a splash with new Rotherham location

By Tom Austen

A family run business is hoping that the planning process will all go swimmingly as it looks to expand into another Rotherham location.

News: New Rotherham retail development filling up as dentist next on the waiting list

By Tom Austen

Changes are being made at a new retail development in Rotherham to enable a dentist to take space that was initially earmarked for offices.

This message was published Tuesday, September 16th 2025 at 6:19AM Eastern Standard Time (US)

