Cepac to press on with £53m Rotherham expansion

Cepac, one of the UK’s leading innovators of performance packaging, has announced a £53m investment that will expand its key operations in Rotherham

A major pro bono project has begun to redevelop Hilltop School in Rotherham – a special educational needs school supporting 180 children with complex needs.

Multimillion pound regeneration projects in Rotherham will have more time to be completed after the Government granted more flexibilities over how the money can be spent.

Productive Machines, a Rotherham-based startup that is set to transform UK digital supply chains has secured £510,000 from Digital Catapult.

Developers behind the Whitestone Solar Farm are about to begin a second round of consultation after plans were updated.

A new McDonald's restaurant has opened in Rotherham creating 70 full-time equivalent jobs.

Some of the North’s biggest employers and civic leaders convened at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) this week to hear how Rotherham achieved the highest productivity growth in the North over last two decades.

CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) has taken the decision to cancel its Great British Beer Festivals in 2026. Rotherham was due to host the winter edition again in February.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard and Council Leaders have taken a historic decision to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, approving a £160m (£159.52m) funding package.

A residential care home in Rotherham has a new owner following a purchase by a first-time entrant in the sector.

South Yorkshire is set for a boost through the launch of a £250m fund for Defence Growth Deals which will improve collaboration, foster innovation and create jobs in areas with untapped potential.

A pack of government data regarding Rotherham has been published that will help guide the borough on how a £20m investment will be made over the next ten years.

A planning application has been submitted for another parcel of "safeguarded land" in Rotherham, this time a proposal for 136 houses on fields near Wickersley.

Multiple companies are interested and have come forward regarding the operations of Liberty Speciality Steels UK, the Minister for Industry has confirmed.

Apprentices due to start at Liberty Steel in South Yorkshire are some of the first casualties of the company being placed into liquidation.

Yorkshire-based, TSL Vanguard and Specialist Trailer Hire (STH), have received a £3.75m funding package from NatWest to support their ongoing expansion and strengthen their operations across Leeds and Rotherham.

A family run business is hoping that the planning process will all go swimmingly as it looks to expand into another Rotherham location.

Changes are being made at a new retail development in Rotherham to enable a dentist to take space that was initially earmarked for offices.