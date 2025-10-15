Action stations! Council launches campaign for Rotherham Gateway

By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has formally launched a campaign to return mainline train services to Rotherham, as part of a £300m regeneration project.
Leading recycling firm, Ron Hull Group, has submitted a planning application that would enable the expansion of its Rotherham site.
Rotherham-based logistics specialist Humber Services Ltd, went into administration following a dispute with a major client.
The brick and blockwork is now rising at the £40m regeneration scheme in Rotherham town centre that includes the redevelopment of the ageing markets complex and a new library.
Rotherham tech firm IntelliAM has announced a major expansion of its commercial partnership with iconic bakery brand, Hovis Limited.
National housebuilder, Keepmoat, has submitted a planning application for a parcel of farmland in Rotherham, right next to a proposed development by Barratt David Wilson Homes.
An established Rotherham florist is looking to blossom at new premises in the borough.
Recruitment is underway for a new leader of Rotherham Investment and Development Office (RiDO), the economic development arm of Rotherham Council.
Rotherham's CF Booth, one of the UK’s leading metal recycling companies, has received a flexible £20m asset-based lending facility from Independent Growth Finance (IGF) to support its growth ambitions.
Innovative Rotherham firm, Tan Delta Systems, has secured a new contract with Shell, the multinational oil and gas company.
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber has revealed the names of 22 Rotherham-based businesses that have reached the shortlist of the 2025 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards.
A number of factory visits across Rotherham took place on National Manufacturing Day aiming to inspire the manufacturing workforce of the future.
A new future is set to begin for a historic Rotherham building with a nostalgic event this November.
A house music day rave is planned for December.
The former cinema on Ship Hill / High Street in the town centre is currently being restored. It is also known as the Essoldo building and was built in 1913 as the Empire Theatre. It has since operated as a cinema, snooker hall and nightclub.
A scheme designed to improve housing conditions, crackdown on anti-social behaviour and protect tenants and communities from poor property management is set to be considered by Rotherham Council.
Staff at Rotherham Council have been reminded that the car parking at Forge Island is for users of the cinema, food outlets and hotel, following a number of complaints.
The Government has approved the recommendation from the Official Receiver of Liberty Speciality Steels UK (SSUK) in South Yorkshire to proceed with a formal sales process.
Offices used by a finance firm in Rotherham town centre could be about to be transformed for a new community use, if plans are approved.
More than 500 business owners and delegates from across South Yorkshire came together to celebrate the power of collaboration, cultivate new business connections and discover how to tap into opportunities to work with the public sector at the sell-out Chamber Means Business Expo.
Rotherham-based Leighton Vans has announced plans to grow its turnover from £30m to £100m over the next 18 months having been approved as an official Ford convertor.
Industrial automation and robotics specialist, Loop Technology, has selected the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham as the location for a new office as it continues to expand across the UK.
A micro bar and an Indian restaurant have opened at a new urban shopping and leisure development in Rotherham.
A grant funding agreement has been signed that will see £35.3m to help thousands of sick or disabled people into good, secure jobs in South Yorkshire.
Detailed plans have been submitted for 120 houses on the site of a former bus depot in Rotherham.
Plans have been submitted that show how E.ON's Don Valley heat network will bring low carbon heating to a key economic site in Rotherham.
Rotherham is set to benefit from the funding behind the government’s new Pride in Place Strategy, launched this week to help build stronger communities, create thriving places and empower local people.
