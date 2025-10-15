Please turn JavaScript on
READ
PUBLISH
My newsFind FeedsDelivery settingsPlansMy earnings
HelpBlog
Login
Rotherham Business News' Feed

Action stations! Council launches campaign for Rotherham Gateway

News: Action stations! Council launches campaign for Rotherham Gateway

By Tom Austen

Rotherham Council has formally launched a campaign to return mainline train services to Rotherham, as part of a £300m regeneration project.

Read more...

News: Ron Hull Group planning Rotherham expansion

By Tom Austen

Leading recycling firm, Ron Hull Group, has submitted a planning application that would enable the expansion of its Rotherham site.

Read more...

News: Rotherham delivery firm downed by dispute

By Tom Austen

Rotherham-based logistics specialist Humber Services Ltd, went into administration following a dispute with a major client.

Read more...

News: Steelwork marks progress of £40m markets and library development in Rotherham town centre

By Tom Austen

The brick and blockwork is now rising at the £40m regeneration scheme in Rotherham town centre that includes the redevelopment of the ageing markets complex and a new library.

Read more...

News: IntelliAM lands major multi-site AI deal with Hovis

By Tom Austen

Rotherham tech firm IntelliAM has announced a major expansion of its commercial partnership with iconic bakery brand, Hovis Limited.

Read more...

News: Keepmoat lodge plans for 100 more houses on Rotherham greenbelt

By Tom Austen

National housebuilder, Keepmoat, has submitted a planning application for a parcel of farmland in Rotherham, right next to a proposed development by Barratt David Wilson Homes.

Read more...

News: Stems puts down new roots in Rotherham

By Tom Austen

An established Rotherham florist is looking to blossom at new premises in the borough.

Read more...

News: Rotherham Council looking for new head of RiDO

By Tom Austen

Recruitment is underway for a new leader of Rotherham Investment and Development Office (RiDO), the economic development arm of Rotherham Council.

Read more...

News: £20m facility boosts growth for CF Booth

By Tom Austen

Rotherham's CF Booth, one of the UK’s leading metal recycling companies, has received a flexible £20m asset-based lending facility from Independent Growth Finance (IGF) to support its growth ambitions.

Read more...

News: Shell deal for innovative Rotherham firm

By Tom Austen

Innovative Rotherham firm, Tan Delta Systems, has secured a new contract with Shell, the multinational oil and gas company.

Read more...

News: Shortlist for Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards unveiled

By Tom Austen

Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber has revealed the names of 22 Rotherham-based businesses that have reached the shortlist of the 2025 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards.

Read more...

News: Rotherham visits spark youngsters’ interest in manufacturing and engineering

By Tom Austen

A number of factory visits across Rotherham took place on National Manufacturing Day aiming to inspire the manufacturing workforce of the future.

Read more...

News: First events scheduled at new Rotherham music venue

By Tom Austen

A new future is set to begin for a historic Rotherham building with a nostalgic event this November.

A house music day rave is planned for December.

The former cinema on Ship Hill / High Street in the town centre is currently being restored. It is also known as the Essoldo building and was built in 1913 as the Empire Theatre. It has since operated as a cinema, snooker hall and nightclub.

Read more...

News: Selective licensing set to be extended across Rotherham

By Tom Austen

A scheme designed to improve housing conditions, crackdown on anti-social behaviour and protect tenants and communities from poor property management is set to be considered by Rotherham Council.

Read more...

News: Council staff warned about parking at Forge Island

By Tom Austen

Staff at Rotherham Council have been reminded that the car parking at Forge Island is for users of the cinema, food outlets and hotel, following a number of complaints.

Read more...

News: Speciality Steel set for formal sale

By Tom Austen

The Government has approved the recommendation from the Official Receiver of Liberty Speciality Steels UK (SSUK) in South Yorkshire to proceed with a formal sales process.

Read more...

News: Plans in to convert Rotherham town centre offices

By Tom Austen

Offices used by a finance firm in Rotherham town centre could be about to be transformed for a new community use, if plans are approved.

Read more...

News: Chamber Means Business celebrates record year

By Tom Austen

More than 500 business owners and delegates from across South Yorkshire came together to celebrate the power of collaboration, cultivate new business connections and discover how to tap into opportunities to work with the public sector at the sell-out Chamber Means Business Expo.

Read more...

News: Rotherham-based Leighton Vans revving up for revenues of £100m

By Tom Austen

Rotherham-based  Leighton Vans has announced plans to grow its turnover from £30m to £100m over the next 18 months having been approved as an official Ford convertor.

Read more...

News: Tech firm opens new office on AMP in Rotherham

By Tom Austen

Industrial automation and robotics specialist, Loop Technology, has selected the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham as the location for a new office as it continues to expand across the UK.

Read more...

News: New openings at Rotherham development

By Tom Austen

A micro bar and an Indian restaurant have opened at a new urban shopping and leisure development in Rotherham.

Read more...

News: Funding boost for Connect to Work scheme

By Tom Austen

A grant funding agreement has been signed that will see £35.3m to help thousands of sick or disabled people into good, secure jobs in South Yorkshire.

Read more...

News: Plans in for Rotherham brownfield housing development

By Tom Austen

Detailed plans have been submitted for 120 houses on the site of a former bus depot in Rotherham.

Read more...

News: E.ON looking to invest more than £500m across the Lower Don Valley

By Tom Austen

Plans have been submitted that show how E.ON's Don Valley heat network will bring low carbon heating to a key economic site in Rotherham.

Read more...

News: £20m+ government funding to restore pride in Rotherham neighbourhoods

By Tom Austen

Rotherham is set to benefit from the funding behind the government’s new Pride in Place Strategy, launched this week to help build stronger communities, create thriving places and empower local people.

Read more...

This message was published Wednesday, October 15th 2025 at 5:23AM Eastern Standard Time (US)

0 Comments