Prayer Requests Needed for Malawi

Dear Prayer Warriors





How can you pray for our upcoming Malawi trip?

This is our latest update.





1. The timing of our container. We now have communication with everyone who is supposed to receive it and move it out of customs. Thank you for praying. The container looks to be arriving in Malawi 3 days after our mission team's departure. Please pray for a miracle, if God allows for it --to miraculously make it in two weeks prior to our arrival, and through customs. God can make a way when there is no way!





2. Missions Trip. Pray for our team as we travel 10 AM Saturday March 29 thru Saturday April 12 . Please put those dates on your calendar. Pray for our safety, and that flights arrive on time. Pray for us as we travel dirt roads, that we wouldn't have tire or car issues. Pray everything we do memorably points those we come in contact with to Truth in Christ. We were able to purchase 55 Bibles (30 are for our students!) with the donations that came in last week. THANK YOU. We will be handing out tracks in Tumbuku from World Missionary Press in New Paris IN. We will be putting a roof on a students home, who is using a grass roof currently, showing the Jesus film in Maumba, participating in the feeding program and a day at school at Sasa and Kabondwe, and visiting all our students.





3. Government Problems for our Malawian teammates. Because of your prayers in February, it was uncovered that a woman in the Malawi passport department was withholding over 30 visas for double the price/bribe. Many families were suffering just like Dorothy. We contacted agencies within Malawi for help, and the woman agent was removed and demoted and all the families including Dorothy received her passport. Thank you for your prayers. It was a mess, but because we were involved, you prayed and God moved authorities to investigate, many people were blessed.





Malawi is safe but the Government is a bit of a disaster at the moment. Our Malawian friends are now traveling to Mozambique, 1500 miles, to obtain a new Malawian/US visa, because it is impossible within the country. Please pray for their safety. They Travel on March 18-21st . Pilirani and Rombani have secured visa appointments for this Monday March 10 , because they have traveled before they were instantly appointed. Pray for God's will in all of this. Meanwhile, be thankful for our government - our methods and systems are amazing compared to most places in the world. Have to go to the BMV? Be thankful you can get in and out within a days time and that it is local.





4. 2 Students. They were sponsored! Giving Basics now sponsors 30 Malawians and 4 Togolese students.





5. Resource Center. That God would supply the funds ($39k) necessary for the Resource Center that we desire to build in Mzimba Malawi. The supplies are all on the container for this project.





Thank you

The Sigler Family, Palmer Family, Prentice Family, and Harguess Family

Giving Basics - Isaiah 58