Referee Huddle 2025

2025 REFEREE HUDDLE

The REFEREE HUDDLE Planning Team is ready to get this pre-season rolling. This email contains all the information you will need to participate in our sessions this season.

We will be joining Michael McConnell's group for our first meeting on THURSDAY, SEPT. 25 at 8pm, which will feature Jon Levinson presenting rule changes. This will allow for the observance of a major religious holiday on our previously scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 23 date.

2025 REFEREE HUDDLE SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 25, 2025

8:00 PM 2025-2027 RULES CHANGES & OVERVIEW OF POE’S

A review of the rules changes for the 2025-27 seasons and an overview of the Points of Emphasis.

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

This season the HUDDLE will focus on the Points of Emphasis as listed in the new Rule Book. We will address the 7 POE’s over Sessions 2, 3 and 4

7:00 PM KAY YOW CANCER FUND PRESENTATION

HUDDLE SCHEDULE REVIEW



7:15 PM CONTACT ON/BY BHD

8:15 PM CARRYING/PALMING & CLAMPING

POST GAME Open Forum

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

7:00 PM LEGAL GUARDING

8:00 PM POST PLAY/3 SECONDS

POST GAME Open Forum

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

7:00 PM SCREENING

8:00 PM COACH/PLAYER/BENCH DECORUM

POST GAME Open Forum

Tuesday, October 21, 2025

7:00 PM UNUSUAL/LAYER PLAYS/SPECIAL SITUATIONS

POST GAME Huddle Wrap-Up & Acknowledgments - Bryan Brunette

ZOOM LINK

Each Monday, by noon EST, you will receive an email for the link to that week's session. You need to pre-register using this link. You will receive a confirmation email that you have successfully registered. If you have any issues please reach out to Bryan Brunette @ [email protected] or Nic Cappel @ [email protected].

ZOOM ETTIQUETTE

Please ensure that your computer/IPad microphones are muted. There will be opportunities for interaction and you will be able to unmute during these times.

We prefer to see your smiling faces but understand that many folks are “multi-tasking” during these sessions so using your screen saver of choice is acceptable.

We will be monitoring the “chat” throughout all sessions. You can either type a question in the chat feature or you can “raise your hand” to be recognized. Please be respectful of the presenters and wait to be recognized to have your questions/issues addressed.





The Planning Team has decided to change the format a little from recent years. We will no longer offer a "Pregame Huddle", so all of our meetings will start at 7pm (with the exception of Thursday, September 25, which will begin @ 8P. We will continue to leave the meeting open for "Postgame Huddle" to answer any questions you might have.

We look forward to seeing all of you this pre-season.

The REFEREE HUDDLE Planning Team

(Bryan Brunette, Dee Kantner, Joe Vaszily, Karen Preato, Nic Cappel, Tim Bryant, Roy Jackson, Daniel Drake, Ed Sidlasky, Maggie Tieman, Stephanie Barksdale, Mark Resch, John Capolino & Sarah Williams.