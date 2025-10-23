MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA – Radiant Women’s Health, a boutique concierge medical clinic specializing in midlife and menopause care, celebrated the grand opening of its Menlo Park location last month with an inspiring event that brought together patients, physicians, and community advocates for women’s health.

The vibrant gathering welcomed guests to tour the new clinic, which offers comprehensive women’s health care under one roof, including gynecology, menopause management, pelvic floor therapy, nutrition, and sexual wellness. Each themed room showcased one of Radiant’s multidisciplinary services, complete with interactive demonstrations, expert discussions, and curated take-home resources.

Guests met with Radiant’s clinical team, including specialists in pelvic floor therapy, endocrinology, and nutrition, who shared practical tools for supporting women’s well-being. Activities ranged from product samples and book recommendations to a “Fact vs. Fiction” board game, inviting attendees to challenge common myths about women’s health.

During the event, founding physician Dr. Jessica Kassis, a Stanford-trained gynecologist and Certified Menopause Practitioner, shared her vision to redefine midlife and menopause care through science-backed medicine delivered in a warm, relationship-driven environment.

“We’re building the kind of women’s health care experience we wish every woman could have; one that’s grounded in evidence, compassion, and time,” said Dr. Kassis. “The enthusiasm we saw tonight confirms what we already know: women in midlife deserve better options.”

The strong turnout and overwhelmingly positive response underscored the growing demand for personalized, physician-led menopause and midlife care. The event marks the beginning of Radiant’s mission to expand access to comprehensive, concierge-style women’s health services across the San Francisco Bay Area.







About Radiant Women’s Health

Radiant Women’s Health is a boutique gynecology and menopause clinic in Menlo Park serving women across the Bay Area. Headed by Dr. Jessica Kassis, our concierge model provides high-touch, expert-led care through a multidisciplinary team. We specialize in perimenopause, hormone therapy, pelvic floor therapy, and preventative health for women 40–65. Our Comprehensive Health Membership offers a one-stop approach to midlife wellness, with à la carte visits also available. At Radiant, care is personal, science-driven, and built around your long-term health.