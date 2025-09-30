Prestige Evergreen is a forthcoming upscale residential project by Prestige Group, located on Whitefield Main Road in Varthur, East Bangalore. Encompassing 21 acres, this enclave is part of the expansive Prestige Raintree Park township. The development features 10 high-rise towers, each with three basement levels, a ground floor, and 19 upper floors, presenting about 2,000 carefully crafted 1, 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments ranging from 650 to 2,500 sq. ft. Prices begin at ₹1.1 crore.

Residents enjoy extensive premium amenities, including a 1 lakh sq. ft. clubhouse with swimming pools, a gym, spa, indoor games, coworking areas, and a mini-theater. The community also features landscaped gardens, jogging paths, sports courts, and dedicated play areas for children. Sustainability remains central, with systems for rainwater harvesting and solar lighting. The project provides 24/7 security, CCTV monitoring, and backup power.