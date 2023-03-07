



What WordPress Plugin Changes You Can Track

Enter the WordPress plugin slug to start plugin monitoring. Choose what WordPress plugin changes trigger alerts:

WordPress plugin version updates and new releases

Active install numbers and plugin download statistics

Plugin rating changes and user review scores

Required PHP version updates for WordPress compatibility

WordPress version compatibility updates (tested up to)

WordPress plugin author changes and ownership transfers

Plugin description updates (long and short descriptions)

WordPress plugin tag modifications

Plugin availability (removed from or restored to WordPress.org plugin repository)

Pick any combination of WordPress plugin changes that matters to your WordPress site.





Check Frequency

Set your preferred monitoring interval—hourly, daily, weekly or monthly.





Get Your Alerts

Individual emails per change

Central plugin feed

Daily digest

Weekly summary

RSS

Telegram

Chrome extension

Mobile push

WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming soon.





Why Use This?

Developers : Track dependencies and compatibility changes

Site admins : Monitor for security updates and new features

Agencies : Watch plugins across multiple client sites

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Plugin authors : Keep tabs on competitors or your own public feedback





Setup

