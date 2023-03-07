Track any WordPress plugin and know immediately when something important changes with this WordPress plugin monitoring service.
What WordPress Plugin Changes You Can Track
Enter the WordPress plugin slug to start plugin monitoring. Choose what WordPress plugin changes trigger alerts:
- WordPress plugin version updates and new releases
- Active install numbers and plugin download statistics
- Plugin rating changes and user review scores
- Required PHP version updates for WordPress compatibility
- WordPress version compatibility updates (tested up to)
- WordPress plugin author changes and ownership transfers
- Plugin description updates (long and short descriptions)
- WordPress plugin tag modifications
- Plugin availability (removed from or restored to WordPress.org plugin repository)
Pick any combination of WordPress plugin changes that matters to your WordPress site.
Check Frequency
Set your preferred monitoring interval—hourly, daily, weekly or monthly.
Get Your Alerts
- Individual emails per change
- Central plugin feed
- Daily digest
- Weekly summary
- RSS
- Telegram
- Chrome extension
- Mobile push
WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming soon.
Why Use This?
- Developers: Track dependencies and compatibility changes
- Site admins: Monitor for security updates and new features
- Agencies: Watch plugins across multiple client sites
- Plugin authors: Keep tabs on competitors or your own public feedback
Setup
- Enter plugin slug(s)
- Pick change types to monitor
- Set check frequency
- Choose delivery channels
- Get instant alerts when changes happen
Always be first to know about important plugin updates and status changes.