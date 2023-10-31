Please turn JavaScript on
header-image

AppSumo Deals


Monitor new software launches and exclusive SaaS discounts on AppSumo with our deal tracking service. Only get notified about products that match your business criteria.


Smart Software Deal Filtering
  • Choose lifetime AppSumo deals or both lifetime and timed software offers.
  • Filter by "any tag" for broad software coverage or select specific categories (marketing tools, productivity apps, SaaS platforms, design software, business tools, etc.).
  • ﻿Premium users can set minimum thresholds for AppSumo deals—like requiring at least 10 reviews and a 4.5+ average rating—to see only highly-rated, popular software deals.
  • Name your AppSumo feed for easy deal organization.


Get Your Software Deal Alerts
  • Instant emails per qualifying AppSumo deal
  • Central software discount feed
  • Daily deal summary
  • Weekly software digest
  • RSS for deal tracking
  • Telegram for instant discount notifications
  • Chrome extension for AppSumo alerts
  • Mobile push for limited-time offers

WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming soon.


﻿﻿﻿Perfect For Software Deal Hunting

Entrepreneurs seeking affordable business tools, deal hunters tracking new offers and highly-rated software products, SaaS and startup enthusiasts discovering tools, agencies seeking affordable quality business solutions.


﻿﻿Stay ahead of exclusive AppSumo discounts and software launches—customized filters mean no irrelevant offers.


Publisher:  follow.it API
Tags: 