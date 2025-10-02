At Neograft Hair Restoration Orange County, we are led by the esteemed Dr. George Brennan, a pioneer in the field of hair restoration. Dr. Brennan’s journey in hair restoration began with his groundbreaking work designing multiple-blade instrumentation for harvesting donor tissue. Over the years, he introduced hair flap surgeries to the United States and designed scalp reduction surgery.

Dr. Brennan’s skill and attention to detail have made him a renowned figure in cosmetic surgery. His perfectionist approach ensures that every procedure is performed precisely and carefully. With extensive experience in both surgical and non-surgical treatments, Dr. Brennan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our hair restoration clinic.

CONTACT

Address: 400 Newport Center Dr Suite 100A, Newport Beach, CA 92660, United States

Phone: +1 949-644-3592

Website: https://www.neograftorangecounty.com