A new site for "Mozart: New Documents"

Dear Subscribers to Mozart: New Documents,

As many of you may know, last year Google decommissioned the original version of Google Sites, which has hosted Mozart: New Documents since it was established in 2014. While our original site is still available online, we have not been able to edit or add to it since last summer. Unfortunately, Google’s new version of “Sites” is unusable for our project. Thus over the past several months, we have developed a new version of the site from scratch, which is hosted on its own dedicated domain:

https://www.mozartdocuments.org/

Please visit the new site and take a look around!

We are now far along in the process of transferring all pages from the old site to the new one. As of the time we are sending this message, 118 of 178 document entries have been transferred, as well as all top-level pages and news announcements. We anticipate that the transfer will be complete within two months, at which point the old site will be taken offline.

The new version of our site includes a number of improvements. Entries can now be browsed chronologically. Indexes have been made easier to use, indexes by Category and Köchel number have been added, and search results are displayed chronologically. Commentaries now include pop-up bibliographical references, and we have added automatic pdf generation. Contributing authors are now listed on the About the Authors page, with links to dedicated pages listing their contributions to the site. The Introduction and Methods have also been substantially revised.

The new site should be seen as a public beta, but it now represents the canonical version of our content. The site is stable in desktop browsers and on mobile devices. We are aware of a few minor cosmetic bugs that we are in the process of fixing. However, let us know if you encounter unexpected behavior or bugs that you think we might not be aware of. We have so far been able to test the site on only a relatively limited number of platforms.

We have decided to announce the new site to our current subscribers before the transfer is complete, because it is important that researchers stop using URL references to the old site, as these will soon become invalid. Please use our new URLs in all citations going forward. Please also make sure also to update any links to our site on your web pages.

Because we now have a dedicated domain name (mozartdocuments.org), these new URLs should remain valid in perpetuity, even if our site moves again in the future. (We will be retiring the DOI.)

Google has also recently decommissioned the e-mail capabilities of Feedburner, which we had used to send announcements to our subscribers for the past eight years. We have moved our e-mail list to follow.it, from which this message is being sent. E-mail messages from follow.it contain a link that allows you to manage your subscription.

This announcement also marks the point from which we (the editors and contributors) will finally be able to get back to preparing new entries! Going forward, all new entries and revisions to existing entries will be published only on the new site, and these will be announced through this e-mail list and the RSS feed from the new site.

If you need to cite or link to a particular page that has not yet been transferred, let me know, and I will see that it is transferred right away so that you can include a correct citation or link in your work.

You can contact me directly with any and all comments and bug reports at [email protected]





Please feel free to share this e-mail!





Dexter Edge