one of the main reasons students troubles with math - often fail to see its purpose.

In my teaching practice, I have found that the most effective way to engage students is to show them where mathematics can be applied in everyday situations, even at the simplest level. The simpler the example, the easier it is for students to grasp its value and relevance.

Some of the approaches I use include:

Relating geometry to practical tasks such as measuring, construction, or design.

Using percentages, ratios, and proportions in the context of shopping, budgeting, or sports statistics.

Connecting algebraic thinking to problem-solving in technology or everyday decision-making.

These small but concrete connections help students understand that mathematics is not only abstract theory but a practical tool for life.

---

Outcomes and Reflections

When students see real-life connections, their attitude changes noticeably. They ask more questions, they are more willing to practise, and they become curious about going further. Mathematics begins to feel less like a set of meaningless rules and more like a way of thinking that can be applied in daily life.

This approach does not require large changes to the curriculum. Even brief moments in a lesson, when a teacher shows a practical link, can transform students’ perception of mathematics.

---

Conclusion

Helping students understand the practical value of mathematics is a key step towards overcoming the widespread perception of the subject as abstract and irrelevant. By connecting mathematical concepts to real-life contexts, teachers can inspire curiosity, build confidence, and motivate students to engage more deeply with the subject.

In my experience, even the smallest and simplest examples can have a powerful impact. Mathematics becomes more than numbers and formulas—it becomes a way to see and understand the world around us.