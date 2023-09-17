October Newsletter

Welcome to the October 2023 Newsletter for the Live with ME/CFS blog.

Let me know what you think, what you'd like to see in the next newsletter, or if you have any comments or questions at [email protected].





Life

The first two weeks of September were pretty quiet at home, with temperatures still in the high 90's (ugh), but then things got crazy around here! Somehow, we ended up with three trips in the course of a single week. We drove to Connecticut one weekend to help my mom and her husband after she had back surgery. It was good to see them, and we were glad to be able to help out. My mom commented that she and I got along so well, and I explained that as she was mostly bedridden and still wiped out from her surgery, we were on an equal footing for a change!

We drove home on Sunday through NYC traffic and rain and unpacked, showered, ate dinner with our son, repacked, and hooked up our camper for a quick camping trip! This one was all about us: just two days of complete peace and quiet, a relaxing respite in between the more hectic trips. The rain stopped, and we enjoyed our restful time in nature. I put together a short slideshow of photos so that you can enjoy the peace and tranquility, too!

After three short days at home, we packed up again! This was a long-planned weekend with our grown sons and their girlfriends at a lake house I rented in northwestern New Jersey. Tropical Storm Ophelia sat right on top of us for most of the weekend, but that was OK because we all just relaxed all weekend. That time together, just us, is so important and so wonderful. We played games, ate, talked, laughed a lot, and just enjoyed each other's company. And when we first arrived, Friday evening was beautiful, and we enjoyed an absolutely stunning sunset.





Quote of the Month

“Taking her water filter and bottle to the stream, she breathed in the sweet smell of sub-alpine fir. The light faded in the west, creating a dazzling sunset of gold, pink, and red. Nearby she heard the buzzy kraaak of a pair of Clark’s nutcrackers, discussing their day with each other.

… “This is the life,” she said aloud. Being here in the high country—the smell of pine, the air so crisp, the sounds of birds in the forest and wind in the trees—set her soul at ease.”

---from A Solitude of Wolverines by Alice Henderson, book one in her outdoor thriller series about wildlife biologist Alex Carter. While I thoroughly enjoyed the suspense and nonstop action of this thriller, passages like this one, about the beauty and peace of nature, really spoke to me. I feel the same way that Alex describes here when I am out in the natural world and enjoyed reading this while camping. You can read my full review of this excellent novel on my blog.





Blog of the Month

Today's pick is a blog I have followed since it started over a decade ago, Occupy M.E., written by Jennie Spotila, an ME/CFS patient for almost 30 years and a fierce advocate for patients and the need for more research. Jennie also happens to be a friend of mine, since she is somewhat local to me (though we haven't seen each other in years, thanks to COVID). She was a lawyer before she was struck ill in 1994. Jennie's blog covers a wide range of topics: advocacy information, new research, first-person experiences, advice for patients based on research and experience, book reviews, and more. She is currently working on a book, so she hasn't been posting often this year, but each post is still well worth reading, like her recent post about masking in public. And she has 11 years of back posts, all very informative and well-written.





From My Book

"... Now, many years into my illness, not being able to do what I'd planned is a frequent occurrence. My way of coping is to call it a Plan B Day and to change my attitude accordingly. Let's say I've planned a grocery store trip, and I wake up achy, worn out, and with a sore throat. I still may (and often do) start off thinking But I have to ... Now, though, I stop myself and regroup. I make myself calm down and think through the alternatives. Can I cobble together a meal with what's already in the house? Can my husband stop after work to pick up what we need?

Here's how you can adopt a Plan B attitude on days when you just can't (or shouldn't) so what you've planned."

---excerpted from the introduction to the chapter "A Plan B Day" from my book, Finding a New Normal: Living Your Best Life with Chronic Illness, available everywhere (links here). The rest of the chapter offers practical tips and detailed advice on how to use this approach in your own life.