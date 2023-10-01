November Newsletter

Welcome to the November 2023 Newsletter for the Live with ME/CFS blog.

Let me know what you think, what you'd like to see in the next newsletter, or if you have any comments or questions at [email protected].





Life

I'm trying to get this newsletter out today, October 31, so I can highlight my favorite holiday, Halloween! I miss the days when our sons were young - the excitement and anticipation of a houseful of kids getting ready for trick-or-treating just can't be beat. We often came up with a family theme for our costumes, and my husband and I would go out with our sons. Here are a couple of classics, from the younger years (Star Wars) and the older years (rockers):









Besides Halloween, October has been a good month for me. My health continues to improve as I normalize my thyroid function (read all about diagnosing and treating thyroid dysfunction in my recent thyroid post). I actually got in to see my primary care doctor on October 1 (her schedule is very tight these days) and had a typically wonderful conversation with her. On the downside, my new OB/GYN ordered an ultrasound to be sure my uterus looked fine, since we plan to keep me on hormone replacement therapy (estrogen patches and daily progesterone) long-term. Well, the ultrasound was inconclusive, so she wants to check and be sure with a biopsy of my uterine lining. I waited two months for it, knowing how painful it is (I previously had a cervical biopsy), and ... it didn't work. So, I have another biopsy scheduled for the end of November (another doctor with a very tight schedule). It's been stressful waiting and going through the pain of the procedure only to be told we have to do it again. I keep reminding myself: this is just a precaution, and there is most likely nothing wrong. But it's stressful.

On a happier note, we fit in one last week-long camping vacation for the year! We spent last week in the mountains of Virginia with our camper. It was very relaxing, and the fall foliage was absolutely stunning! I'll include a couple of photos here, but watch for my upcoming Vacation Vlog, on my blog, my YouTube channel, or here on e-mail.



