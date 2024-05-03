May Newsletter

Welcome to the May 2024 Newsletter for the Live with ME/CFS blog

Life

I am still doing quite well and had a busy month in April, with two big trips. As we do most years, my husband and I drove to Virginia last month for our first-of-the-year camping trip with our pop-up camper (home away from home). It was a quiet, relaxing week with plenty of downtime, though I enjoyed (without a crash!) two hikes (one quite hilly), kayaking, a visit to Appomattox National Historic Park, and a rainy morning at a museum (you can see videos and photos on my Travel Vlog). We ended our trip with a stop to see old friends (my college suite mate and her husband, who was also a friend from college) at their new lake house. We had a wonderful time catching up and reconnecting, with lots of laughs and a ride on their boat. That's the closest I came to overdoing because I stayed up past midnight!! That's usually only a New Year's Eve splurge. I was pretty exhausted the next day (the only one not drinking but felt hung over!) but still OK. There's nothing like old friends!





Last weekend was my annual marathon weekend in Vermont with my mother for Booktopia, a fabulous weekend book event with authors and other readers (many of whom have become good friends). I was in better shape this year than the past two years, so I very much enjoyed getting to know the authors, book shopping, eating out, reuniting with old friends, and getting to know new friends (I was the only one wearing a mask all weekend!). It was a hectic weekend with a packed schedule and a lot of socializing, so I was--as always--exhausted by the end of it. This week, I've had several days where I felt a bit worn out, especially in the afternoons, but no full-on crash.





I covered the reasons why I am doing so much better in the last two newsletters and on my blog and in videos. The quick version is that the two things that helped me so much from my low last year have been Diagnosing and Treating Thyroid Dysfunction and Treating Yeast Overgrowth, which I've done for many years but a much stricter diet helped me finally get it fully under control. I started the year with 3 months of mostly Carnivore diet and have now transitioned to more of a keto diet (all explained at that link).





Book Quote of the Month

A few short quotes from one of the Booktopia selections, Why We Read by Shannon Reed:

"“My college students have told me that they read those fantasy series they love at a breakneck speed, plot-drunk, desperate to find out what happens, aware that once finished, they can return to the beginning and start again.”

On poetry: “At first, I read too quickly, understood little, and was annoyed with poetry’s opacity. I only liked the poems that told clear stories in modern English.”

“And thus I make my way through poetry, picking and choosing, inept and easily dissuaded but at least still trying.”

--- from Why We Read by Shannon Reed, a hilarious and very entertaining collection of essays by an avid reader who has taught high school English and now teaches literature and writing in college. Anyone who enjoys reading will love Shannon's book, and it is written in short, very funny pieces that are perfect if you have brain fog or struggle with longer, more difficult books. As you can see here, she has a talent for describing the reading experience (as well as lots of great book recommendations). I think that first quote perfectly captures the feeling when you are completely immersed in fiction (I love her phrase "plot-drunk.") And the next two quotes describe my own feelings and struggles with poetry (which I told her at Booktopia!). You can read my review of the book and listen to a sample of the audio on my book blog.









From My Book

From the chapter, The Restorative Powers of Nature:

"Here are some ideas for how you, too, can experience the restorative effects of nature, even if you are mostly housebound.

Just a Few Minutes Outdoors Helps

Some research studies show positive physical and mental changes in people after only five minutes outdoors, so it doesn't take much to make a difference! Try lying in a reclining chair or hammock in your yard/garden, patio, or deck. Just that simple change of scenery--from reclining on your normal bed or couch to reclining al fresco--can make you feel better and help you tune into nature.

Leave the Devices Inside

Although I admit I do sometimes bring my laptop outside to write, you'll get the most benefit from leaving the phone, tablet, laptop, and other devices inside. I usually don't even play music when I am outside on our deck because it drowns out the sounds of nature. Instead, bring a book or a crossword puzzle out with you, or just grab a pillow and a blanket--and relax."

--- Lots more practical tips on living with chronic illness in my book, Finding a New Normal: Living Your Best Life with Chronic Illness, available everywhere (links here).









A Look Back

The Thrill of Victory and the Agony of Defeat

In this blog post from May 2013 (how is that 11 years ago??), I recount some drastic ups and downs from that week, with not only the physical changes in my body but the effects on my mental state, perfectly describing the "rollercoaster life of chronic illness." Take a look at the blog post at the link (it's a short one) and tell me if it describes your experiences, too.





My Recent Videos

(Note that these are my chronic illness videos; my Youtube channel also features videos about books, if you enjoy reading or listening to audio books. Last month was mostly book and travel videos, which is another indication that I felt so much better!). I'm planning a video about diet, with quick overviews of various diets that are good for those with ME/CFS and similar illnesses. Let me know if there are other topics you'd like covered in a video (or blog post).

Chronic Illness Vlog 4-1-24: Out in the World, Home Improvement, and Easter

Virginia Spring Camping Travel Vlog - lots of videos & photos of nature, plus our travels

Old School Tag - just pure fun nostalgia, especially for kids of the 60's, 70's, and 80's!

Booktopia 2024 Vlog - A Unique, Bookish Weekend in Vermont





