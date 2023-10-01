March Newsletter

Welcome to the March 2024 Newsletter for the Live with ME/CFS blog.

Let me know what you think, what you'd like to see in the next newsletter, or if you have any comments or questions at [email protected].





Life

The past month has been really great! As I reported in last month's newsletter, my condition (which was awful at the end of last year) improved significantly with a drastic change to my diet at the start of the year. That finally got my yeast overgrowth under control (a very common issue in ME/CFS, long-COVID, and Lyme) and eliminated those awful flu-like aches, the heavy fatigue, and the severe exertion intolerance. My current diet is about the same as I reported in this video on carnivore and keto diets: about 97% carnivore (meat, fish, eggs, butter), with a few bites of non-yeast-feeding veggies and/or avocado each day. Another major factor in feeling so good is that I spent a full year working with my doctor to normalize my thyroid function. I just couldn't see the full benefits of that until I got the yeast overgrowth under control. That's the way it is with these complex immune disorders; sometimes you can't see the benefits of one treatment until you tackle another aspect of the disease.

As a result of these major improvements, I am feeling the best I have felt in many years! I am living my life again, out in the world, seeing friends, walking almost every day, going shopping, resuming some light strength training, and more. Obviously, I still have ME/CFS--still need 9-10 hours of sleep a night, plus my afternoon nap, and still limited in what I can do compared to a healthy person--but I am functioning quite well and able to live my life. I also lost 22 pounds in the past 15 months or so, due to treating hypothyroidism (about 19 pounds) and the diet change (another 3 pounds). My husband switched to a keto diet in January and has already lost 16 pounds. It's a good thing I am able to go shopping now because none of my clothes fit anymore!

So, what does living my life again mean? I had a very busy month in February. I've seen friends (even in the evening!) 6 times, I've been walking 5-7 days a week, and we made a trip to Texas for our great-niece's wedding. That was a big victory: lots of long walks through airports, a couple of short hikes while we were there, time with family, enjoyed the wedding and reception, and didn't need wheelchair assistance in the airports. Through all of this very busy month, I have not crashed from over-exertion at all, not even after a fast-paced 2 hours of walking at the Houston airport!



