March Newsletter

Life

February was a month of slow healing for me, a month when I definitely felt a little bit better and only had a few bad crash days. I made no changes to my treatments because I am still waiting for my thyroid levels to stabilize on the new medication my doctor added at the beginning of January. I am discovering that this is the frustrating part about treating thyroid dysfunction: with each small change, you have to wait at least two months for your body to adjust and stabilize. I just got repeat labwork this week for thyroid testing (plus some other hormones, too). My T4 is still low, so I'm hoping my doctor will make another medication adjustment since my energy and stamina are still lower than is normal for me. I have an appointment with her next week (more waiting!).

Otherwise, we had a fun month of small celebrations, an approach I write about in my book to add joy to your life with minimal effort. February included Superbowl, Valentine's Day, and Mardi Gras. Our celebrations this year were even smaller than usual, but they added a dose of fun to an otherwise dreary month. You can see for yourself how we celebrate in my recent chronic illness vlog.