February Newsletter

Life

I haven't sent a newsletter since the start of November, mostly because I was so horribly sick at the end of the year and needed every ounce of energy to get ready for the holidays. I spent most of the last three months of 2023 lying on my couch, wracked with flu-like aches and exhausted. If you saw any of my Chronic Illness Vlogs during that time, you got a glimpse of the situation.

I'm happy to report that 2024 started out much, much better. My son and I saw our functional medicine specialist in mid-December, and I explained how sick I'd been and that it was clear my immune system was activated (those flu-like aches), but I didn't know why this time. I mentioned that yeast overgrowth was always an issue but that I'd gotten it under control (insert giant eye roll here!). She looked in my mouth and told me I still had thrush on my tongue, a surprise to me since I'd just finished a month on really strong prescription antifungals. She said I needed to get really strict with my diet to "starve the yeast." I thought my diet was already strict, but she pointed out all the things that were still feeling yeast (fruit, oatmeal, starchy vegetables).

She recommended a Carnivore Diet (for my son, too), which is what it sounds like: no plant foods at all. It's just a wide variety of meats, fish, seafood, eggs, and butter. High-fat dairy is OK, but I'm intolerant. So, I immediately restricted my diet to just that stuff, plus cruciferous vegetables (which yeast don't like) and a bit of avocado. Within about 10 days, by Christmas Eve, the aches were gone, my energy was coming back, and I was able to enjoy Christmas with my family. On January 2, I went "whole hog" (if you'll pardon the pun) on the full Carnivore Diet (details in my diet video). I felt fabulous for the first two weeks of January, with better energy than I've had in years. I was a bit run-down last week but am doing better again now. And with the yeast truly under control now, I am able to see the full benefits of treating thyroid dysfunction last year.





I have come back to life! It's been amazing to not only be up off the couch but back out in the world again. I had a very busy January, going to all the appointments I had to put off last fall, seeing friends again, and best of all, finally being able to help a friend who's trying to move from their home of 23 years while also juggling two family crises. It feels so good not to feel useless! I even went to my neighborhood book group's 200th book celebration at a local restaurant.