Best Cat Wellbeing Blogs & Websites

Feb 1, 2026

The best Cat Wellbeing blogs from thousands of blogs on the web and ranked by relevancy, authority, social media followers & freshness.

Cat Wellbeing Blogs

Here are the Best Cat Wellbeing Blogs you should read and follow

  • 1

    CatTime

    Cattime’s mission is to keep pets out of shelters and get them adopted to good homes by providing novice and experienced owners alike with the important information needed to make them

    https://cattime.com
    17.67/day
  • 2

    Problem Solving & Advice by Pam Johnson-Bennett

    Meet the cat behavior expert behind the award-winning books! Pam Johnson-Bennett, CCBC-Ret., is a best-selling author and internationally recognized pioneer in the field of cat behavior.

    https://catbehaviorassociates.com/
    1/day
  • 3

    Katzenworld

    We are a group of friends that are united by our passion for (you guessed it right!) CATS!
    Because we loved reading about cats on the internet we were really keen on putting together a portal not just for our own cats but also as a one stop source on all things cats for our friends and fellow cat lovers.


    https://katzenworld.co.uk/
    0/day
  • 4

    Love Meow

    Love Meow (LoveMeow.com, Inc.) is cat lovers' site dedicated to spreading the meowsage of love for our feline friends. We publish the latest news and original stories on cats, kittens and cat rescue.

    http://lovemeow.com/
    5.25/day
  • 5

    Cattitude Daily

    At Cattitude Daily, we provide researched-based knowledge and education on general feline information for cat owners and cat lovers alike.

    https://cattitudedaily.com/
    1.08/day
  • 6

    The Joy of Cats

    The Joy of Cats was founded in 2016 to provide cat-related entertainment and share helpful cat information. Cats are wonderful and bring joy to many.

    https://thejoyofcats.com/
    0.21/day
  • 7

    Pawsitive Vibes Cat Behavior and Training

    With a sprinkle of science, a dash of empathy, and a whole lot of pawsitive energy, we’re here to support you on a journey that promises a stronger, more meaningful bond with your cat.

    https://pawsitivevibescats.com/
    0.16/day
  • 8

    Cats.com

    At Cats.com, we’re here to give you the knowledge you need to give your cat the best life possible. From in-depth cat product reviews to veterinarian-written guides on cat health issues, medications, and more, you’ll find everything you need to give your cat the best—all in one place.

    https://cats.com/
    5.13/day
  • 9

    Certified Cat Behaviorist Rita Reimers

    Named one of the Top Cat Behaviorists by LifeWithCats.tv and Hepper.com, Rita Reimers has dedicated her life to understanding cats and helping their humans live in harmony.

    https://catbehavioralliance.com/
    2/day
  • 10

    Cat Behavior Solutions

    At Cat Behavior Solutions, we empower cat guardians, shelters, and rescues with science-backed behavior solutions to improve the lives of cats. Through education, advocacy, and training, we help reduce behavior-related surrenders, strengthen the human-feline bond, and create a world where every cat has the opportunity to thrive.

    https://www.catbehaviorsolutions.org/
    0.98/day
  • 11

    Life With Catman

    Life With Catman began with a simple curiosity about life with a cat — the quiet moments, the unspoken routines, and the subtle ways cats communicate with the people who share their space.

    http://lifewithcatman.com
    1.98/day
  • 12

    Just Cats Clinic

    Happier cats - healthier lives. It starts with education.

    https://justcatsclinic.com/
    0.42/day
