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Best Music Production & Audio Engineering Sites

Mar 30, 2026

The best Music Production & Audio Engineering Sites from thousands of sources on the web and ranked by relevancy, authority, social media followers & freshness.


Music Production & Audio Engineering Sites

Here are the Best Music Production & Audio Engineering Sites you should read and follow

  • 1

    Attack Magazine

    Electronic music production focus with sound design tutorials, synth programming, drum machine guides, plugin roundups, artist workflows, and genre-specific production tips.

    https://www.attackmagazine.com
    3.27/day
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