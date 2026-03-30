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Best Music Industry News Websites

Mar 30, 2026

The best Music Industry News Websites from thousands of sources on the web and ranked by relevancy, authority, social media followers & freshness.


Music Industry News Websites

Here are the Best Music Industry News Websites you should read and follow

  • 1

    Billboard

    Leading music industry publication with daily charts (Hot 100, Billboard 200), streaming/sales data, label deals, executive moves, touring reports, and global market analysis.

    https://www.billboard.com
    165.25/day
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