Best Film Review & Criticism Blogs

The best Film Review and Criticism blogs from thousands of blogs on the web and ranked by relevancy, authority, social media followers & freshness.
The best Film Review and Criticism blogs from thousands of blogs on the web and ranked by relevancy, authority, social media followers & freshness.
Here are the best Film Review and Criticism Blogs you should read and follow.
Since 1962, Film Comment has been the home of independent film journalism, publishing in-depth interviews, critical analysis, and feature coverage of mainstream, art-house, and avant-garde filmmaking from around the world.
Screen Daily provides the latest film news, reviews, and critical analysis from the global cinema industry. It covers film festivals, industry trends, and awards, offering insights for filmmakers, professionals, and movie enthusiasts.
For over 25 years, IndieWire has been covering the business and art of entertainment. With the respect of film and TV creators, executives, and passionate fans alike, IndieWire is known for being ahead of the curve with a unique editorial voice that combines in-depth industry reporting and analysis, breaking news, and its best-in-class Oscars, Emmys, and crafts coverage.