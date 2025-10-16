Keneke’s Grill brings island style BBQ to Waimanalo, offering a variety of grilled dishes that showcase the bold flavors of Hawaiian cuisine. Their BBQ menu includes favorites like Teriyaki Chicken, Kalua Pig, and Garlic Shrimp, all prepared with a unique blend of spices and marinades. Served with rice or fries and mac salad, Keneke’s BBQ plates provide a satisfying meal that captures the essence of island cooking. Whether dining in or taking out, Keneke’s Grill delivers delicious BBQ options that highlight the rich culinary traditions of Hawaii.