Feed "rig" has been de-activated





There can be various reasons for why the feed has been de-activated (e.g. the underlying RSS feed broke, the publisher set it to inactive etc.).

Important: Before you request re-activation, please make sure that your underlying RSS feed is still valid (if you are not sure what an RSS feed is, read here). You can check this with this feed validator. If it is not valid, please talk to your web developer (it's an issue on your site).

To request re-activation, please get in touch with us and include in the email:

The name of your website or feed

The text "Please re-activate my feed" (so that we know you're a human and not a robot)

Explicit statement that you're the publisher / owner of that feed

Then we'll have a look at it shortly and re-activate it. You will get notified.











