Deen in the forest, under tall green trees, there lived a little fox named Mira. She was smaller than the other foxes, but she had a heart full of courage. Every day, she explored the forest, looking for new adventures.

One bright morning, Mira met her best friend, a wise old owl named Basil.

Mira: “Good morning, basil! Do you know what I’m going to do today?”

Basil: “Good morning, little one. Hmm, let me guess… another adventure?”

Mira: “Yes! I want to climb the Rainbo cliff. They say the view is amazing!”

Basil: “Be careful, mira. The Rainbo cliff is steep, and you mustn’t rush.”

Mira wagged her fluffy tail. She loved challenges.

As she started climbing, she met a nervous rabbit named Timo.

Timo: “Oh, Mira! Are you going up the Rainbo cliff?”

Mira: “Yes! Don’t you want to come with me?”

Timo: “I… I’m scared. What if I fall?”

Let see what mira answer and if Timo do it or not the brave and little fox