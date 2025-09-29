Hidden plumbing leaks are one of the most common — and costly — issues homeowners face. Left unchecked, even a small leak can cause serious structural damage, mold growth, and skyrocketing water bills. At Go Green Plumbing, we believe in proactive, eco-friendly plumbing solutions that protect both your home and the environment. In this blog, we’ll guide you through how to detect hidden leaks early and what steps to take to fix them before they become major problems.
Why Hidden Leaks Are a Big Deal
Many leaks don’t announce themselves with a burst pipe or a flooded basement. Instead, they slowly drip inside walls, ceilings, or beneath floors — often undetected for months. The consequences?
Structural damage to walls, insulation, and floors
Mold and mildew growth, affecting indoor air quality
Wasted water, leading to higher utility bills and unnecessary strain on the environment
Increased repair costs the longer the issue goes unnoticed
Early Warning Signs of a Hidden Leak
You don’t need special tools to catch a leak early — just a little awareness. Here are some common signs to watch for:
Unexplained increase in your water bill
Musty odors around sinks, walls, or floors
Stained or bubbling paint and wallpaper
Warped or discolored flooring
Sound of running water when taps are off
Persistent mold or mildew in unusual places
How to Detect Hidden Leaks
If you suspect a hidden leak, here are some steps to take:
1. Check Your Water Meter
Turn off all water-using appliances and fixtures in your home. Then, check your water meter. Wait an hour and check it again. If the reading has changed, you likely have a leak.
2. Use a Moisture Meter
Moisture meters can help identify damp areas behind walls or under floors. These tools are relatively inexpensive and can be found at most hardware stores.
3. Try a Food Coloring Test for Toilets
Toilets are common sources of silent leaks. Add a few drops of food coloring into the toilet tank. Wait 10–15 minutes without flushing. If color appears in the bowl, there’s a leak in the flapper or valve.
4. Infrared Thermography
Professional plumbers often use infrared cameras to detect temperature changes behind walls. This technology helps pinpoint the exact location of a leak without invasive methods.
5. Call a Plumbing Professional
If you're unable to locate the source, a licensed plumber — like the team at Go Green Plumbing — can perform a thorough inspection using advanced tools like acoustic sensors and video cameras.
Fixing Hidden Leaks
Once you've identified a leak, taking action quickly is crucial. Here's how:
Minor Leaks (DIY-friendly):
Replace worn-out washers or seals in faucets or showerheads
Tighten loose pipe connections under sinks or behind appliances
Seal cracks with waterproof tape or epoxy putty as a temporary fix
Major or Hidden Leaks (Call a Pro):
Wall or floor leaks often require cutting into drywall or flooring — this is best handled by a professional
Slab leaks, common in homes with concrete foundations, require specialized tools and techniques
Pipe replacement might be necessary for older or corroded plumbing
Preventing Future Leaks
The best fix is prevention. Here are a few smart habits:
Schedule annual plumbing inspections
Install leak detectors near appliances and under sinks
Know where your main shut-off valve is in case of emergencies
Insulate pipes before winter to prevent freezing and cracking
Upgrade to eco-friendly fixtures that reduce water pressure and strain
When to Call Go Green Plumbing
At Go Green Plumbing, we combine sustainable practices with expert service. Whether you’re dealing with a small leak or a complex plumbing issue, our licensed technicians use modern leak detection technology to fix problems fast — and prevent future ones.
Don’t wait for a hidden leak to turn into a disaster. Contact us today for leak detection services in Niagara and surrounding areas.
Contact Us
Adress : 13 Queenston St
St. Catharines, ON L2R 2Y8
Phone Number : (289) 244-9843
Website : https://gogreenplumbing.ca/
Gmail : [email protected]