The cost of caterers in south delhi can vary significantly based on several factors, including the type of event, the menu, the number of guests, and the catering service's reputation. It is usually calculated on a per-plate basis.

Key Factors that Influence the Price:

Menu Selection (Veg vs. Non-Veg):

Vegetarian menus are generally more affordable, starting from as low as ₹300-₹400 per plate for very basic options.

Non-Vegetarian menus are typically higher, often starting from ₹600-₹700 per plate.

Cuisine Type:

Basic North Indian/Indian cuisine is usually the most budget-friendly.

Inclusion of Continental, Italian, Chinese, or premium international items can significantly raise the cost.

Service Style:

Buffet service is generally more cost-efficient for large groups.

Plated or sit-down service, being more formal and labor-intensive, will be at the higher end of the range.

Add-ons and Live Counters:

Including popular additions like live chaat stations, kebab counters, specialized desserts, or elaborate mocktail bars will increase the per-plate price, sometimes by ₹50 to ₹300 per guest.

Event Type and Scale:

Weddings typically demand more elaborate menus and services, leading to higher costs (often ₹1,000 to ₹2,000+ per plate for a decent spread).

Small, private parties or corporate lunches can be catered at the lower to mid-range.

To get an accurate estimate, it is best to contact a few local Delhi-based caterers with details about your event, including the date, guest count, and desired menu items.