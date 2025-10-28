When preparing for the Microsoft Azure Security Technologies (AZ-500) exam, many candidates often wonder: how many simulation questions are on each AZ-500 exam? According to Microsoft’s official information, the AZ-500 exam includes 40 to 60 questions in total, covering areas such as managing identity, securing networks, implementing platform protection, and managing security operations. However, Microsoft does not officially disclose the exact number of simulation or lab-based questions, as these can vary from one exam session to another. Typically, you might encounter a few scenario-based or hands-on tasks designed to test your practical skills in real-world Azure security environments.

