The Horoscope Feed delivers personalized daily astrological readings tailored to your specific zodiac sign. This customizable service ensures you receive cosmic insights exactly when you want them, helping you align your daily activities with astrological guidance.





Sign Selection

The system begins with your zodiac sign selection from the complete zodiac wheel. Simply choose your sign based on your birth date from our dropdown menu, which displays both the zodiac symbol and its corresponding date range. Whether you're an Aries or any other sign, your daily readings will be specifically crafted for your astrological profile.





Flexible Scheduling

Take control of when you receive your horoscope readings with our comprehensive scheduling options. The system offers complete weekly coverage, allowing you to:

Select any combination of days (Monday through Sunday)

Set a specific delivery time that works with your daily routine

Receive readings in your local time zone for perfect timing





Delivery Customization

Your horoscope readings arrive precisely when you need them, thanks to:

Time zone awareness ensuring accurate delivery timing

Flexible delivery time selection (e.g., 8 AM)

Multiple delivery channel options

Daily consistency in your chosen schedule





The Horoscope Feed is perfect for anyone seeking daily astrological guidance, whether you're planning your day ahead or simply staying connected with your zodiac influences. Each reading provides fresh insights and guidance, delivered according to your personal schedule preferences.