TITLE MAY 14

May 8, 2025

Gemini Deep Research

Get up to speed on just about anything with Deep Research, an agentic feature in Gemini that can automatically browse up to hundreds of websites on your behalf, think through its findings, and create insightful multi-page reports that you can turn into engaging podcast-style conversations.

Planning: Deep Research transforms your prompt into a personalized multi-point research plan

Searching: Deep Research autonomously searches and deeply browses the web to find relevant, up-to-date information

Reasoning: Deep Research shows its thoughts as it reasons over information gathered iteratively and thinks before making its next move

Reporting: Deep Research provides comprehensive custom research reports with more detail and insights, generated in minutes and available as an Audio Overview, saving you hours of time





Check the Arabic Example in the Next Page

Try it today













April 30, 2025

NotebookLM Now Supports 50+ Languages Including Arabic

Remember how we talked about Google's NotebookLM a few months back? The powerful virtual research assistant that could whip up summaries, FAQs, study notes, and even let you chat with your research documents, website links, and YouTube videos? And who could forget its knack for turning key insights into a podcast in mere minutes?

Well, hold onto your hats, because NotebookLM just got even more incredible! Google has now expanded its language support to include over 50 languages, and yes, you heard it right – Arabic is now among them!

All you have to do is change the output language in Settings to the language you want.

April 23, 2025

Canva AI

This year, Canva launched its biggest set of new tools ever, all based on what users asked for to help with modern work. This includes the Visual Suite 2.0, Canva Sheets, Canva AI, Canva Code … making it easier than ever to design and work together. The best part of it is that all these AI features are also free for Educators.

Click here to learn more about the latest launch and make sure to check them out.









April 9, 2025

Google Slide New Sidebar

New templates, building blocks, stock and web images, Drive & Photos, Recording Slides and Speaker Spotlight were added to the right sidebar of Google Slides.

Make sure to check them out!









Mar 22, 2025

Fwd: Check out the new features in Securly Classroom!

GOOGLE Certified Educator - Become Certified Now!

Becoming a Google Certified Educator is an easy process, but needs preparation beforehand. Before taking the test, ensure you have reviewed the training course chapters(at least the chapter reviews) and studied the sample questions that are likely to appear on the exam. Remember, the exam is open-book, so you can use the internet for answers. Even better, you can try the questions in the test in Google Workspace. For example, if a question is about Google Docs, try it out directly in the application. Taking the test immediately after training is ideal for maximizing your time.

This is the perfect time to go for the training and the test after, use your time wisely!

Level 1 Training Course

Level 2 Training Course

Trainer Training Course

Remember if you want to take the test, you should register at least 24 hours before.

To register for the test follow this guide. Note that You have 7 days to take the exam after you register.

HERE ARE THE LINKS OF SAMPLE QUESTIONS THAT MIGHT COME IN THE TEST

Google Level 1 Sample Questions:

Google Certified Educator Level 1 Exam Answers [Updated]

Google Certified Educator Level 1 Exam Answers(2024)

Google Level 2 Sample Questions:

Google Certified Educator Level 2 Exam Answers (2025)









Prepare Yourself and your students for Exams

Google for Education Certifications

Make use of the time we have in Ramadan to prepare yourself for The Google Educator Certifications.

Google Level 1 Training Course

Google Level 2 Training Course

Prepare Students for IGCSE Exams with Kognity

Kognity’s test practice questions are written by curriculum experts to mirror past exam questions, helping students refine their exam techniques and build confidence.

Use Kognity’s test practice questions to support effective preparation and give your students the practice they need to excel

Click here to know more.









Mar 5, 2025

You give your students a writing assignment, and then… the questions start rolling in. “What should I write?” “Is this good?” “How do I make it better?”

Now, instead of running from desk to desk, you can give every stu

dent a writing coach right inside their Google Docs with Boost Writing Activities!

How to use Brisk Writing Activities:

How to use Brisk Writing Activities:

Open the Google Doc, YouTube video, or article you want students to write about, then open Brisk. Click Boost Student Activity, and click on the Write tab. Choose from these writing activities: Writing Coach, Glows & Grows, Next Steps, and Goal Setting. Enter in your specifications and add a rubric if you'd like. Then click Next. Choose what students will see when you share the Boost activity. (Hint: We'll automatically recommend the best option for you!) Then click Brisk It and share with your students!













Feb 26, 2025

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides automatically save version history. This feature is a lifesaver for tracking changes, reverting to previous drafts, and monitoring student contributions.

Encourage students to use version history to reflect on their editing process and demonstrate their learning progress.

Use this feature as a teacher to monitor the student's progress, see who contributed what to group projects, and determine which students completed the assignment.

This is particularly useful for recovering work in collaborative projects where accidental deletions or unintended changes may occur.

























Feb19, 2025

Feb 5, 2025

The Video Activity feature in Google Classroom- Resources is a powerful tool for creating engaging and interactive video lessons. It's a strong alternative to dedicated platforms like Edpuzzle.

How does it differ from just posting a Youtube Video?

Active vs. Passive Learning : Video Activities encourage active engagement through embedded questions, unlike simply watching a YouTube video.

: Video Activities encourage active engagement through embedded questions, unlike simply watching a YouTube video. Built-in Assessment : Video Activities offer a direct way to assess learning through question responses, providing immediate feedback. Just posting a video offers no such built-in assessment.

: Video Activities offer a direct way to assess learning through question responses, providing immediate feedback. Just posting a video offers no such built-in assessment. Guided Learning: Video Activities allow for more control over the learning experience, guiding students through key concepts. A plain YouTube link offers less control.

To learn how to assign a video activity on Google Classroom, check out this guide




