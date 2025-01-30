



Get the latest tech discussions, startup launches, and industry trends from Hacker News—filtered exactly how you want with our HN tracker and tech news monitoring service.





What You Can Track on Hacker News

New Posts - Track all new submissions to Hacker News

- Track all new submissions to Hacker News New Comments - Monitor new comments across HN

- Monitor new comments across HN New Replies - Follow replies to specific posts or users





Keyword Filtering for Tech News

Filter for one or more keywords matching in Hacker News titles, post bodies, URLs, and comment threads. We support partial matching for tech monitoring (so "car" also catches "cards" and "cargo"). Use multiple keywords separated by commas for flexible HN tracking.





Get Your Tech Updates

Individual emails per matched HN post

Central Hacker News feed

Daily tech digest

Weekly startup summary

RSS for HN monitoring

Telegram tech alerts

Chrome extension for instant HN notifications

Mobile push for breaking tech news

WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming soon.





Great For HN Monitoring

Track product launches, monitor competitors and tech brands, discover hiring discussions, and stay on top of replies and mentions.





Hacker News Tracker Setup

Pick what to monitor on HN (posts, comments, threads) Choose Hacker News post types and set keyword filters Pick delivery channels for tech news Name your Hacker News tracker Get filtered, actionable notifications for everything that matters on Hacker News





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Never miss important tech discussions, product launches, or industry trends on HN.



