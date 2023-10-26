Monitor your website's Google search position for keywords you care about with this SEO tracking tool. Know immediately when search rankings change so you can react fast.
Easy SEO Rank Tracking Setup
Enter your website URL and list your target keywords (one per line) for Google ranking monitoring. Pick your search engine, country, and language for localized SEO tracking. Done.
Smart Google Rank Alerts
Get notified when search engine rankings shift. Set alert thresholds so you only hear about significant SERP position moves, not tiny ranking fluctuations. Fix SEO problems or capitalize on ranking wins the moment they happen.
How You Get Updates
- Individual emails per change
- Central ranking feed
- Daily digest of movements
- Weekly summary
- RSS
- Telegram
- Chrome extension
- Mobile push
WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming later.
Why This Matters
Track progress for important keywords. Watch competitor rankings. Spot sudden drops or improvements. Optimize based on real data. Report changes to clients or stakeholders.
The Process
- Enter your URL
- List target keywords
- Pick search engine, country, language
- Set alert preferences
- Name your tracker
- Get alerts and view historical data
Always know where you stand in search results. React quickly to changes and stay competitive.