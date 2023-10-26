



Monitor your website's Google search position for keywords you care about with this SEO tracking tool. Know immediately when search rankings change so you can react fast.





Easy SEO Rank Tracking Setup

Enter your website URL and list your target keywords (one per line) for Google ranking monitoring. Pick your search engine, country, and language for localized SEO tracking. Done.

Smart Google Rank Alerts

Get notified when search engine rankings shift. Set alert thresholds so you only hear about significant SERP position moves, not tiny ranking fluctuations. Fix SEO problems or capitalize on ranking wins the moment they happen.





How You Get Updates

Individual emails per change

Central ranking feed

Daily digest of movements

Weekly summary

RSS

Telegram

Chrome extension

Mobile push

WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming later.





Why This Matters

Track progress for important keywords. Watch competitor rankings. Spot sudden drops or improvements. Optimize based on real data. Report changes to clients or stakeholders.





The Process

Enter your URL List target keywords Pick search engine, country, language Set alert preferences Name your tracker Get alerts and view historical data





