Track any public GitHub repository and never miss important code updates, changes, or security issues with this GitHub monitoring service.
Pick Your GitHub Repos to Monitor
Paste GitHub repository URL (like https://github.com/laravel/framework) to start tracking repository activity.
Need to track more than one GitHub repository? Create additional trackers to monitor updates, releases, and security alerts across all your repos.
Choose What GitHub Activity to Track
- New GitHub issues
- New repository releases (software versions)
- GitHub repo status changes
- Security advisories and vulnerability alerts
- New pull requests (PRs)
- New commits to repository
- General GitHub activity (pushes, merges, branches etc.)
Focus on the GitHub repository events that matter to your development workflow.
How You Get GitHub Updates
- Individual emails per repository activity
- Central GitHub repo feed
- Daily digest of GitHub events
- Weekly summary of repository changes
- RSS feed for GitHub monitoring
- Telegram
- Chrome extension
- Mobile push
WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming soon.
Who Uses GitHub Repository Monitoring?
- Developers: Track code changes, issues, and pull requests in favorite open-source projects
- Project managers: Monitor GitHub releases and team contributions
- Security teams: Catch GitHub security advisories fast
- Open-source contributors: Follow community activity and repository updates
- Businesses: Keep software dependencies up-to-date
GitHub Monitoring Setup
- Enter GitHub repository URL to track
- Pick GitHub activity types to monitor
- Choose delivery channels for repository alerts
- Get instant alerts for tracked GitHub events
Never miss a critical repository update, code change, or GitHub security alert.