



Get alerted immediately when games hit your ideal price or go on sale at online stores you trust with our game deal monitoring service.





Configure Game Price Tracking

Enter the game title or ID to monitor prices. Select from leading digital game stores: Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, Origin, Ubisoft Store, GreenManGaming, Humble Store, and many more gaming platforms. Monitor all game stores or pick specific platforms for targeted price alerts. Set a max price (like $20) to get game discount alerts only when games drop to or below your budget.

Track video game prices across 20+ stores for maximum deal-finding.





Game Deal Setup

Enter game title or ID for price tracking Select gaming stores to search Set your ideal max price for discount alerts Get alerts as soon as matching offers are detected—never miss flash sales or discount windows





Get Your Game Deal Alerts

Individual emails per game discount

Central game deals dashboard

Daily discount digest

Weekly deal summary

RSS for game price tracking

Telegram for instant sale alerts

Chrome extension (fastest game discount alerts)

Mobile push for limited-time offers

WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming soon.





﻿﻿﻿ Perfect For Gaming Deal Hunters

Gamers waiting for price drops on Steam and other platforms, budget players hunting best game deals across stores, collectors monitoring wish-list prices for multiple games, anyone maximizing savings on digital PC games.

With advanced game price filtering and broad store support, this is your all-in-one companion for gaming deals and price drops.



