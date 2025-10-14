James C. Gallo is an experienced criminal defense attorney representing clients in the federal, state and municipal courts in Las Vegas and throughout Clark County, Nevada.

A life-long resident of the Las Vegas Nevada, James C. Gallo graduated from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas in 1987. Four years later he earned his Bachelor of Arts and Sciences in International Relations from the University of San Diego. In 1995, Gallo earned his Juris Doctor from the University of San Diego.

He began his legal career practicing primarily in the areas of insurance defense and civil litigation before moving into criminal defense. Early in his career, he developed a broad range of experience in these areas and conducted numerous arbitrations, mediations, bench trials and jury trials.

CONTACT

Address: 818 S Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101, United States

Phone: +1 702-385-3131

Website: https://www.gallolawnv.com