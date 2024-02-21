



Real-time football updates from matches around the world with our live soccer score tracker, customized to the teams and moments you care about.





Pick Football Teams to Follow

Track your favorite football teams or entire soccer leagues. Search is quick and you can follow as many football clubs as you want for live match updates.





Customize Your Football Event Alerts

Choose exactly which football match moments trigger live score notifications:

Match start and kickoff alerts

Goal alerts and live scores

Yellow card and red card notifications

Penalty kick alerts

Half-time and second-half start updates

Full-time result and final score

Substitution notifications

Extra time alerts

Match finished after extra time/penalties

Match cancellations, suspensions, postponements

Technical losses, walkovers, abandoned matches





Enable or disable each football event type to avoid notification overload—only get live updates for moments you actually care about.





Flexible Football Alert Setup

Set different preferences for each football team, soccer competition, or match. Combine multiple event types or limit to critical updates.





How You Get Football Alerts

Instant emails per football event

Central live football feed

Daily soccer digest

Weekly football summary

RSS

Telegram

Chrome extension

Mobile push for live scores

WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming soon.





Perfect For Football Fans

Fans following football clubs or soccer leagues, fantasy football managers tracking players and match outcomes, sports bettors needing instant in-play updates, sports journalists covering multiple matches, anyone who never wants to miss a key football moment.





Football Tracker Setup

Pick football teams or soccer competitions Choose match events that trigger live score alerts Set delivery channels for football notifications Name your football tracker Get instant, personalized football updates as action unfolds





Always be first to know about goals, cards, and game-changing football moments—customized for you.



