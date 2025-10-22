Pam Bondi’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee turned out just as expected — tense and deeply partisan. It was her first time testifying in a congressional oversight hearing, coming shortly after her Justice Department indicted former FBI Director James Comey, sparking outrage among Democrats. The atmosphere was already charged when a group of ex-Justice Department officials accused Bondi of damaging the agency’s legacy.

1. Bondi Goes on the Offensive

From the start, Bondi followed the same aggressive approach used by other Trump officials during difficult hearings. She quickly went after Democratic senators, accusing them of hating Donald Trump more than they loved their own states. When questioned about Jeffrey Epstein, she deflected by pointing out Democratic donors’ ties to the late financier. Her confrontational tone continued throughout, prompting one senator to remark on her tendency to attack questioners.

2. Many Questions, Few Answers

When not attacking, Bondi avoided giving direct answers. She declined to comment on staff firings, ongoing investigations, or her conversations with the president. When presented with a photo of her meeting Trump after his post urging Comey’s indictment, she only said she “loved the picture.” Her evasiveness frustrated many senators, leading Democrat Adam Schiff to accuse her of dodging oversight questions — to which Bondi shot back with personal remarks.

3. Focus on Crime Reduction

Bondi repeatedly shifted the discussion to crime reduction, claiming success in arrests, drug seizures, and gun confiscations. “We are returning to our core mission of fighting real crime,” she said. The topic offered her and the administration political safety, as polls show crime is a major concern for voters across party lines.

4. Democrats Zero In on Epstein

Democrats spent much of the hearing questioning Bondi about the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. They pressed her on whether any evidence linked Trump to Epstein, but she refused to discuss it. When asked why her department no longer had a list of Epstein’s clients, Bondi cited previous findings that no conspiracy existed. Even some Republicans called for more transparency, with Senator John Kennedy suggesting Epstein’s associates should testify before Congress.