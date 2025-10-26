Please turn JavaScript on
READ
PUBLISH
My newsFind FeedsDelivery settingsPlansMy earnings
HelpBlog
Login

Find feeds to follow

Websites, podcasts, video channels and much more!

Feed Types
See all feeds in one directory

Website Feeds

Get updates from any blog or website.
NBC News icon
NBC News
BBC - World icon
BBC - World
LA Times icon
LA Times
The Guard... icon
The Guardian - UK
HuffPost ... icon
HuffPost World News
Dailymail... icon
Dailymail - Latest Stories
ABC News ... icon
ABC News - Top Stories
New York ... icon
New York Post - All
WGN-TV icon
WGN-TV
Sementes ... icon
Sementes das Estrelas
CBS News ... icon
CBS News - Top Stories
Meaningfu... icon
Meaningfulmama.com
TechCrunch icon
TechCrunch
AWOL - Th... icon
AWOL - The Ancient World Online
Star tribune icon
Star tribune

API Feeds

Receive real-time data from external services and platforms.
Weather r... icon
Weather reports
Track Cur... icon
Track Currencies
Cryptocur... icon
Cryptocurrencies
Website o... icon
Website offline alert
Daily Hor... icon
Daily Horoscope
Movie rel... icon
Movie releases feed
Weather a... icon
Weather alerts
Netflix R... icon
Netflix Releases
Football ... icon
Football (Soccer) alerts
Account B... icon
Account Breach Alert
Stock Pri... icon
Stock Prices Alert
Spotify Feed icon
Spotify Feed
SSL/TLS e... icon
SSL/TLS expiry alert
Google Ra... icon
Google Ranking Tracker
AppSumo D... icon
AppSumo Deals

Podcasts Feeds

Follow your favorite podcasts effortlessly.
Health Po... icon
Health Podcast Network
POLITICUSUSA icon
POLITICUSUSA
SMWX icon
SMWX
Sunday Ho... icon
Sunday Homilies with Fr. Mike Schmitz
Bear Mark... icon
Bear Market Brief
Rich on Tech icon
Rich on Tech
Feed25 icon
Feed25
The Lunacian icon
The Lunacian
LE GROVE icon
LE GROVE
Horse Rac... icon
Horse Racing Radio Network
uGospel.com icon
uGospel.com
Asia Sent... icon
Asia Sentinel
Travel wi... icon
Travel with Amateur Traveler Podcast
ThePrint icon
ThePrint
Life with... icon
Life with One Eye

Date Feeds

Stay on top of key dates and reminders.
Send your... icon
Send yourself a reminder
Mother's ... icon
Mother's Day (US) - Reminder
Public ho... icon
Public holidays in the US - Reminder
Full moon... icon
Full moon - Reminder
Black Fri... icon
Black Friday (shopping) - Reminder
Valentine... icon
Valentine's Day - Reminder
Daylight ... icon
Daylight saving time switching (US) - Reminder
Internati... icon
International Men's Day - Reminder
Cyber Mon... icon
Cyber Monday - Reminder
Internati... icon
International Civil Aviation Day - Reminder
Super bow... icon
Super bowl - Reminder
Ramadan (... icon
Ramadan (start) - Reminder
Christmas... icon
Christmas Eve (Dec 24th) - Reminder
Christmas... icon
Christmas Day (Dec 25th) - Reminder
Halley’s ... icon
Halley’s comet - Reminder

YouTube Feeds

Get notified when new YouTube videos go live.
SD Bullion icon
SD Bullion
5NEWS icon
5NEWS
10 Tampa Bay icon
10 Tampa Bay
Shek Show icon
Shek Show
Youtube feed icon
Youtube feed
TED - Upl... icon
TED - Uploads on YouTube
UFC - Ult... icon
UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship
ABC News icon
ABC News
BFM Business icon
BFM Business
C'est pas... icon
C'est pas sorcier
5-Minute ... icon
5-Minute Crafts
Euronews ... icon
Euronews (en français) 
Prime Video  icon
Prime Video 
IMDb icon
IMDb
Psycholog... icon
Psychologie im Alltag
...and many more to come!

Stay up to date by following our blog:

Get ideas what to follow