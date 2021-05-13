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Feed Types
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Website Feeds

Get updates from any blog or website.
Breaking ... icon
Breaking News
BBC News icon
BBC News
NBC News ... icon
NBC News - Top stories
ABC News ... icon
ABC News - Top Stories
Dailymail... icon
Dailymail - Latest Stories
New York ... icon
New York Post
NPR icon
NPR
CBS News icon
CBS News
TechCrunch icon
TechCrunch
Hack a day icon
Hack a day
LA Times icon
LA Times
Fast Company icon
Fast Company
HBR.org -... icon
HBR.org - Harvard Business Review
Google Ne... icon
Google News - International
The Hacke... icon
The Hacker News

API Feeds

Receive real-time data from external services and platforms.
Weather r... icon
Weather reports
Track Cur... icon
Track Currencies
Cryptocur... icon
Cryptocurrency Prices
Website o... icon
Website offline alert
Football ... icon
Football (Soccer) alerts
SSL/TLS e... icon
SSL/TLS expiry alert
Daily Hor... icon
Daily Horoscope
Basketbal... icon
Basketball Feed
Movie rel... icon
Movie releases feed
Website C... icon
Website Changes Tracker
Weather a... icon
Weather alerts
Account B... icon
Account Breach Alert
Backlink ... icon
Backlink Monitoring Feed
Stock Pri... icon
Stock Prices Alert
Device Co... icon
Device Compromise Feed

Podcasts Feeds

Follow your favorite podcasts effortlessly.
The Borow... icon
The Borowitz Report
Let the B... icon
Let the Bible Speak Radio
Fox News ... icon
Fox News Radio 1 Minute Newscast
The Stand... icon
The Standeford Journal - News, Intel Analysis
The Big Take icon
The Big Take
The Ricoc... icon
The Ricochet Superfeed
The Light icon
The Light
WGKM icon
WGKM
Shine FM icon
Shine FM
AI in Bus... icon
AI in Business
BBC News icon
BBC News
Experienc... icon
Experiencia Kidzania Santa Fe
ESPN Spor... icon
ESPN SportsCenter Update
Real Ghos... icon
Real Ghost Stories Online
Fox News ... icon
Fox News Hourly Update

Date Feeds

Stay on top of key dates and reminders.
Send your... icon
Send yourself a reminder
Birthday ... icon
Birthday feed
Mother's ... icon
Mother's Day (US) - Reminder
Public ho... icon
Public holidays in the US - Reminder
Full moon... icon
Full moon - Reminder
Valentine... icon
Valentine's Day - Reminder
April Foo... icon
April Fools' Day - Reminder
Solar ecl... icon
Solar eclipse - Reminder
Black Fri... icon
Black Friday (shopping) - Reminder
Washingto... icon
Washington's Birthday (Presidents' Day) - Reminder
Public ho... icon
Public holidays in France - Reminder
Public ho... icon
Public holidays in Germany - Reminder
Public ho... icon
Public holidays in Mexico - Reminder
Public ho... icon
Public holidays in Brazil - Reminder
Public ho... icon
Public holidays in Canada - Reminder

YouTube Feeds

Get notified when new YouTube videos go live.
10 Tampa Bay icon
10 Tampa Bay
Carwow icon
Carwow
5NEWS icon
5NEWS
YouTube icon
YouTube
John Hammond icon
John Hammond
BBVA México icon
BBVA México
SD Bullion icon
SD Bullion
Youtube feed icon
Youtube feed
Tropic S... icon
Tropic Shade
TED - Upl... icon
TED - Uploads on YouTube
ABC News icon
ABC News
Prime Video  icon
Prime Video 
Euronews ... icon
Euronews (en français) 
IMDb icon
IMDb
TV Justiç... icon
TV Justiça Oficial

Number Feeds

Feeds offering numerical data and statistics.
Central B... icon
Central Bank Interest Rates
Job Marke... icon
Job Market Indicators
Governmen... icon
Government Debt to GDP
Live Worl... icon
Live World Statistics
Car Regis... icon
Car Registrations
Tourist A... icon
Tourist Arrivals
Europe Av... icon
Europe Average Electricity Spot Prices
Corporate... icon
Corporate Tax Rates
Taxes on ... icon
Taxes on Personal Income
Energy In... icon
Energy Inflation Rate
Populatio... icon
Population Figures
Real GDP ... icon
Real GDP Growth
Cost of L... icon
Cost of Living in $
Unemploym... icon
Unemployment Rate
Savings &... icon
Savings & Deposit Rates

Course Feeds

Get updates from your enrolled courses and learning programs.
Introduct... icon
Introduction to Python
Data Scie... icon
Data Science Fundamentals
Web Devel... icon
Web Development Bootcamp
Machine L... icon
Machine Learning A-Z
UI/UX Des... icon
UI/UX Design Essentials
Comingsoon

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Country Feeds

Follow news, events, and updates from countries around the world.
United St... icon
United States
Kenya icon
Kenya
Germany icon
Germany
Japan icon
Japan
Brazil icon
Brazil
Comingsoon

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...and many more to come!

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