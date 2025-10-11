When you’re locked out of your car, need to secure your business, or want to upgrade your home’s locks, having a trusted locksmith you can rely on makes all the difference. For nearly 40 years, Economy Lock & Key has been providing professional, reliable, and affordable locksmith services throughout Northern California. Their commitment to quality workmanship, customer satisfaction, and integrity has earned them a solid reputation as one of the most dependable locksmith companies in the region.

Comprehensive Locksmith Solutions for Every Need

Economy Lock & Key is more than just a lock-and-key service provider—they offer complete security solutions for residential, commercial, and automotive needs.

Mobile Locksmith Services

Locked out of your home, office, or vehicle? No problem. Economy Lock & Key’s mobile locksmith service brings their expertise directly to you. Their technicians are fully equipped with advanced tools and technology to handle most lockouts and key replacements on the spot. Whether it’s a car transponder key, a residential rekey, or an office access system, their mobile unit is ready to assist you quickly and efficiently.

Retail Locksmith Services

For customers who prefer to visit in person, Economy Lock & Key maintains a well-stocked retail location where you can find high-quality locks, safes, padlocks, and door hardware from trusted brands like Schlage, Von Duprin, and American Lock. Their friendly staff provides rekeying, key duplication, and safe servicing right in-store. They also offer an impressive range of safes—from UL Listed Fire Safes to Gun and Depository Safes—custom-built to your specifications.

Commercial Locksmith Services

Business owners across Northern California rely on Economy Lock & Key for professional commercial locksmith services. They specialize in designing and installing commercial locksets, panic bars, door closers, and access control systems for offices, schools, and government buildings. Their team collaborates with contractors and facility managers to ensure every project meets both safety regulations and operational needs.

Residential Locksmith Services

Your home’s security deserves professional attention. From rekeying and lock replacement to smart lock installation and security camera setup, Economy Lock & Key provides peace of mind for homeowners. Their technicians can perform on-site inspections and make recommendations to improve your home’s overall safety.

Emergency Locksmith Services – Available 24/7

Emergencies don’t wait for business hours, and neither does Economy Lock & Key. With 24-hour emergency locksmith service, their mobile technicians are always on standby to respond to urgent situations—whether it’s a late-night car lockout or a broken door lock at your office. Simply call 707-579-3183 to reach their on-call locksmith, and they’ll arrive promptly to help.

Why Choose Economy Lock & Key?

Nearly 40 Years of Experience – Decades of trusted service across Northern California.

Licensed & Insured – Ensuring your property and security are in professional hands.

Comprehensive Solutions – From car key programming to full-scale commercial installations.

Top Brands & Technology – Featuring industry-leading lock and safe products.

Customer-Centered Service – Built on integrity, reliability, and lasting relationships.

Contact Economy Lock & Key Today

For dependable locksmith services backed by decades of experience, trust Economy Lock & Key to deliver quality, value, and security every time. Visit their local store or schedule a mobile service appointment to experience why so many residents and businesses across Northern California choose them for all their locksmith needs.