



Get notified when drought conditions threaten agriculture or water supply with our drought tracking service. Uses globally recognized risk indicators with fully configurable alerts.





Configure Drought Tracking

Set minimum RDrI-Agri risk level for drought alerts:

Any risk: Receive alerts for all drought conditions, from early warnings to severe agricultural risk

Low Risk : Early warning; mild drought exposure

Medium Risk : Moderate exposure and vulnerability

High Risk : Severe risk of drought impacts, major hazard for agriculture

Track drought alerts for any country, or limit to selected nations for agricultural monitoring. Leaving country field blank enables global drought coverage.





Drought Alert Setup

Select minimum RDrI-Agri risk threshold (Any Risk, Low, Medium, High) Choose countries for localized drought alerts, or track worldwide Get instant alerts when drought events reach or exceed your configured risk level—with detailed event descriptions, timelines, severity, and affected population estimates





Get Your Drought Alerts

Instant emails per qualifying drought event

Central drought alert dashboard

Daily digest of new drought events and changes

Weekly drought summary and analysis

RSS for agricultural monitoring

Telegram for urgent drought alerts

Chrome extension for drought notifications

Mobile push for water security warnings

WhatsApp, FB Messenger, WeChat being developed for wider accessibility.





Perfect For Drought Monitoring

Farmers and agribusinesses: Tracking crop risk and agricultural drought.

Water managers and local governments: Planning drought response.

Humanitarian organizations: Monitoring food security threats.

﻿ Researchers and analysts: Timely drought impact signals.





Advanced filtering by risk and geography ensures rapid, relevant notifications for effective drought response and decision-making.

