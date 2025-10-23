Dr. George Brennan’s Office is in Newport Beach, California, and provides a comprehensive variety of cosmetic surgery and non-surgical cosmetic treatments to improve the look of your face, breasts, body, and skin. Dr. George Brennan serves as a cosmetic surgeon, striving to provide outcomes that are absolutely stunning in a pleasant and friendly atmosphere.

Dr. George Brennan is a cosmetic surgeon with extensive surgical expertise and an attractive appearance that quickly put patients at ease and gave them the assurance that they would receive great surgical care. Dr. Brennan is well recognized for his attenton to detail as well as the personalized attention, care, and time that he personally gives to each of his surgery patients. He specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, nose, breast, and general body.

CONTACT

Address: 400 Newport Center Dr #100, Newport Beach, CA 92660, United States

Phone: +1 949-644-1641

Website: https://www.drgeorgebrennan.com